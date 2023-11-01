On September 22, two of the mother’s sons were found dead at their home in Sau Mau Ping while she was in hospital, with police discovering the bodies after receiving reports of a strong smell coming from the flat.

“The authority expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the patient. A medical social worker will continue to follow up on the case and provide necessary assistance,” he said.

A Hospital Authority spokesman said the woman had been transferred to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, from Kowloon Hospital, but her condition continued to deteriorate and she died on the morning of October 21.

The mother of two intellectually disabled brothers found dead in September died almost one month later, Hong Kong health authorities on Wednesday said.

A source had said the pair, aged 53 and 55, were believed to have died of starvation as officers found no food in the fridge.

Authorities at the time said autopsies would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The Social Welfare Department on Wednesday said staff were saddened to learn of the woman’s death. It added that social workers would continue to offer assistance to the her family.

The two brothers were found dead by police officer at the family’s flat in Sau Mau Ping. Photo: Handout

The Hospital Authority earlier said the mother was admitted to Kowloon Hospital for treatment on May 9 and the two brothers had visited her without help in June and July.

The hospital had also contacted the duo’s younger sibling, who was not living with them.

Health authorities had considered the pair capable of looking after themselves and were arranging training for the two brothers to look after their mother once she left hospital.

The pair’s death has also sparked public concerns over the lack of support for people with intellectual disabilities and their carers.

The government in late September established a 24-hour hotline for carers.

During his annual policy address last week, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said authorities would task community care teams in the Southern and Tsuen Wan districts with identifying and referring carers in need to government services.

The pilot programme is set to launch in the first quarter of next year.

The government also planned to ask 20 residential homes for people with disabilities to provide respite services whenever they had vacancies to allow carers to take short breaks from their round-the-clock duties, Lee said.

The address also covered the creation of a team in next year’s second quarter that will contact carers of leavers from schools for children with special educational needs six months before each pupil’s graduation to help arrange support and find community services.