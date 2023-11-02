Hong Kong’s development minister has pushed back against the idea that allowing small illegal structures to remain temporarily at urban homes amounts to an amnesty, clarifying additions such as enclosed balconies will not be covered if authorities opt for more lenient enforcement.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho on Thursday assured the public that any relaxation in rules would not translate to authorities ending their pursuit of people suspected of significant building law breaches, such as in the high-profile cases found at Redhill Peninsula in Tai Tam.

Linn on Wednesday revealed the government was studying implementing a mechanism to allow homeowners to register illegal small-scale additions – such as supporting frames for air-conditioning units, flagpoles and outdoor drying racks – in exchange for leniency in not having to remove them immediately.

“If you declare drying racks and air conditioner brackets to me, I will note them down so that we don’t need to give warnings whenever people ask me about them,” she said in a radio interview.