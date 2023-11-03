She added the sporting event would not be a platform to promote gender equality or same-sex marriage, as had been argued by some lawmakers, and urged society not to pin a label on the event.

Regina Ip says she has never backed same-sex marriage amid Hong Kong Gay Games row

Regina Ip says she has never backed same-sex marriage amid Hong Kong Gay Games row

“We are not a political party,” Lam said on a radio programme. “We have no political causes. The Games are to promote diversity and inclusion.”

Lisa Lam, co-chair of the Games, was speaking on Friday as the nine-day event got under way amid an escalating war of words and calls from the group of lawmakers for authorities to scrap the tournament on national security grounds.

The Games, the first in Asia, is scheduled to run from Friday to November 11. Aside from tennis practice sessions, no events are planned for the first day.

Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of the city’s top decision-making body the Executive Council, will officiate the formal opening on Saturday.

The event will cost about US$3.2 million, according to co-chair Lisa Lam. Photo: Dickson Lee

According to Lam, the event will cost about US$3.2 million. Most of the funds came from international and local brands sponsoring the event, as well as through donations and entry fees for participants.

“But we have never received money from any foreign governments or any organisations run by them,” she said.

Lisa Lam, co-chair of the Games, has said the event will not be a platform to promote same-sex marriage. Photo: Handout

Lam noted that up to half of the participants were foreign passport holders. Organisers, who originally aimed for 15,000 athletes, earlier said only about 2,300 had signed up. There were 10,000 at the Paris Games.

Ip’s open support for the Games has triggered criticism from the group of anti-LGBTQ lawmakers, who have demanded her resignation, just days ahead of the event.

The group also urged the authorities to ban the Games, claiming it would pose a threat to national security and subvert traditional family values.

Co-chair Lam voiced her gratitude for Ip’s consistent support of the Games since 2016.

“She is one of the 120 who wrote letters to support the Games to be held in Hong Kong,” Lam said.

Ip on Wednesday said the event was not in breach of the city’s laws and authorities had approved the organisers’ application in 2016 to hold the Games.

Stressing she did not back same-sex marriage, Ip reiterated her support for the Games, saying: “I am always anti-discrimination and support equal opportunities.”