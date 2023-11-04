Hong Kong’s housing minister has said authorities will target subdivided flats in deplorable condition by establishing minimum standards, but a timeline to phase them out completely has not been set yet.

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin revealed the plan a day after the first meeting of a new government task force for tackling the issue of subdivided homes.

“We are setting a standard, just like an exam,” she told a radio programme on Saturday.

“Some will pass and some will fail, but those with marginal issues will be given time to fix their problems. The targets are homes in deplorable condition … like those with washrooms without walls, where you have to sleep next to the toilet bowl. Such cases will absolutely fail.”

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho says authorities will set minimum standards for subdivided flats. Photo: Edmond So

Ceiling height and ventilation were among the factors authorities would take into account when setting the standards, she added.