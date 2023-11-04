A controversy surrounding the Games escalated in the past week as anti-LGBTQ lawmakers urged the government to shut down the event on national security grounds and alleged subversion of traditional Chinese values, accusations rejected by event organisers.

The Post observed about 24 police officers patrolling the area ahead of the opening ceremony, while four of the force’s vehicles were parked outside the stadium.

Shortly before the event started, about 10 protestors stood outside Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai, the venue for the Games, and called for Hongkongers to boycott the contest over claims it went against Christian values.

The convener of the Executive Council, the city’s top decision-making body, turned up at the event at 5.30pm, an hour after the ceremony got underway. Ip earlier told the Post she intended to stay for about an hour.

On Saturday, the stadium’s stands were packed with revelrous fans and delegations from the city’s consulates, with the event organisers estimating some 3,000 people were in attendance.

Most attendees brushed off the recent controversy surrounding the sporting event.

Andrew Ho, the team executive for Canadian dragon boat team the True North Leviathan, said such remarks had been expected, but hoped the Games could help break down barriers.

“Inevitably there will always be controversy,” the 40-year-old said. “But I think that’s the purpose of the Games, to broaden the idea of inclusivity.”

Douglas Kight, the leader of local dragon boat team the Fierce Dragons, commended the organisers for pressing on with the Games, despite the challenges they had faced.

“Everything that could be thrown at it has been thrown at it,” the 57-year-old said. “All we want to do is get together and have fun and celebrate life.”

Members of the Lotus Sports Clubs, a Cambodian LGBTQ football team that was the focus of a documentary in 2022, said it was a “privilege” to be in Hong Kong for the Games.

“[The organisers] have been very supportive of us, and accommodating us as we come all the way from Cambodia,” team chaperon Salun Chhim said. “For us, it is a success to make it this far.”

Earlier in the week, seven lawmakers, including Junius Ho Kwan-yiu and Priscilla Leung Mei-fun, along with a dozen other anti-LGBTQ rights critics called on authorities to ban the Games.

Ho claimed the event posed a threat to national security and described the Games as a “criminal activity” that sought to spread gay rights and subvert traditional Chinese family values.

Former chief officer of the Equal Opportunities Commission Josiah Chok Kin-ming urged authorities to investigate whether the Games’ source of funding had come from foreign organisations and amounted to collusion with external forces, an offence under the national security law.

On Friday, the official opening of the competition, pro-establishment Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) – the city’s largest political party – issued a declaration vowing to “uphold the institution of marriage between one man and one woman and defend the core values of the family”.

The Games organising committee has made repeated assurances that the sporting event would not be a platform to promote gender equality or same-sex marriage – the latter of which is not legally recognised in Hong Kong.

They have also stated most of the event’s funds came from international and local brands sponsoring the tournament, as well as being supported by donations and entry fees for participants, rather than foreign governments or related groups.

“We are a volunteer-driven group of people whose common goal is to bring about a safe, inclusive and welcoming sports, arts and culture event to Hong Kong,” the group earlier said.

“We understand and acknowledge that there are various viewpoints on many social issues. Our focus is solely on promoting inclusivity and unity through sports and culture.”

Ip has also remained steadfast in her support of the Games, despite calls for her resignation. She has praised the event for being “anti-discrimination” and promoting “equal opportunities”.

While the veteran politician has stressed that she does not support the legalisation of same-sex marriage, she has long championed the Games as a sign the city is an “open, inclusive and free society”.

Hong Kong is the first city in Asia to host the Games, a worldwide sporting and culture event supporting sexual diversity and inclusion held every four years since 1982.

About 2,300 participants from 45 jurisdictions are competing across 18 events in the city, with a further 2,400 competing in co-host Guadalajara, Mexico. The Games will run until November 11.