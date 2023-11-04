A Hong Kong dancer who had been paralysed after a giant screen fell on him during a concert by Cantopop boy band Mirror could now speak, chew and swallow normally, his father on Saturday said.

Reverend Derek Li Shing-lam, the father of Mo Li Kai-yin, 28, revealed the breakthrough, saying his son had regained the functions by “proactively facilitating the aggressive treatment every day”.

But Mo Li was still unable to move unaided and had to rely on others for “all other aspects of daily life”, he said in his weekly prayer letter to supporters.

“He looks forward to being cured as soon as possible so that he does not need to depend on others,” the father added.