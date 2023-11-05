Hongkongers looking to get married at one of the city’s public venues will need to brace themselves for higher rental costs next year, with authorities considering a price increase of up to 18 per cent despite the sites’ low usage rates.

The increase in fees at six government-run venues will take effect from February next year.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department earlier this week announced that prices for five of its outdoor wedding venues would increase from HK$2,970 (US$380) to HK$3,490 for a four-hour booking, an uptick of 18 per cent.

The cost for each extra hour following the four hours will see a 26 per cent increase from HK$230 to HK$290.

The cost of four-hour bookings at the public venue in Repulse Bay Beach will increase by 18 per cent. Photo: Google Maps

The five outdoor venues covered by the price increase are sites at Repulse Bay Beach, Sai Kung Waterfront Park, the Lawn and Amphitheatre at Tai Po Waterfront Park, Bauhinia Garden at Kowloon Tsai Park and the Six Arts Terrace at Kowloon Walled City Park.