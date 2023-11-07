Chasing after the perfect shot as SCMP photographer for 34 years
- Robert Ng recounts how he jostled to get a front-page photo of the handover celebration in 1997 and processed pictures using a mobile darkroom in toilets
- While covering disasters such as the 2004 tsunami in Phuket and Sichuan earthquake in 2008, he confronted tragedy but reminded himself he had a job to do
My love of photography started at school, in the 1980s, and led to an eventful career with the South China Morning Post, spanning 34 years.
My first camera was a Nikon FM2. It cost me HK$1,800. In those days before the digital revolution, everything was done manually, from focusing to setting the aperture and shutter speed. We used 35mm film.
After a spell with the Hong Kong Standard, first as a darkroom technician and then as a photographer, I was hired by the Post in 1989. I was delighted to join because leading Post photographers, such as Yu Chung-ying, were my idols. It was fascinating to work with them.
My first office was in Tong Chong Street, Quarry Bay. We had to be ready for anything and were expected to take on assignments ranging from news to sport and portrait shots.
The night of the handover in 1997 is one of the most memorable of my career. I was at the Convention Centre, where the ceremony was to be held, at 7am to get a good position and stayed until after midnight.
There was a lot of tension, because we all wanted to get the best angle and the best shot. We were still using film back then, so I had to rush to the office after the ceremony to process the pictures. My shot was used on the front page. I was so proud.
I had never seen anything like it in my life. Parents were searching for the possessions of their lost children. It was heartbreaking. I had tears in my eyes, which made it difficult to get the pictures in focus.
Facing distressing scenes is part of my job. I have covered plane crashes, the 2006 bus crash in Egypt and the tsunami in Phuket in 2004. I had to keep a sense of detachment and remind myself I have a job to do. I am there to record the events and to act as an eyewitness.
Over the years, I have seen the tools of my trade change dramatically. In the old days, I needed to take a portable darkroom with me for assignments abroad, processing the pictures in the toilet.
Now, with digital transmission, it is so much easier. At night, we would have to change the flash after every shot. With digital cameras, shooting in the dark is a joy. Everyone has a smartphone and can take pictures these days. But people still like to see the work of professional photographers.
Much as I enjoy video, I believe the still image retains its power. Nothing can compare to that killer shot. Our mission is to capture the decisive moment. That has not changed.
I became a photo editor many years ago and now lead the Post’s photo desk. The job comes with heavy responsibilities. But I still shoot. Photography is not only my work, it is also my hobby. Every week I spend one of my days off taking photographs.
It has been an honour to work for the Post over so many years, recording history through my photographs. I look forward to the future and believe pictures will continue to tell a thousand words.