Chasing after the perfect shot as SCMP photographer for 34 years

My first office was in Tong Chong Street, Quarry Bay. We had to be ready for anything and were expected to take on assignments ranging from news to sport and portrait shots.

After a spell with the Hong Kong Standard, first as a darkroom technician and then as a photographer, I was hired by the Post in 1989. I was delighted to join because leading Post photographers, such as Yu Chung-ying, were my idols. It was fascinating to work with them.

My first camera was a Nikon FM2. It cost me HK$1,800. In those days before the digital revolution, everything was done manually, from focusing to setting the aperture and shutter speed. We used 35mm film.

My love of photography started at school, in the 1980s, and led to an eventful career with the South China Morning Post, spanning 34 years.

The night of the handover in 1997 is one of the most memorable of my career. I was at the Convention Centre, where the ceremony was to be held, at 7am to get a good position and stayed until after midnight.

There was a lot of tension, because we all wanted to get the best angle and the best shot. We were still using film back then, so I had to rush to the office after the ceremony to process the pictures. My shot was used on the front page. I was so proud.

Two Vietnamese brides head to Sha Tin Town Hall with the help of a refugee camp supervisor in 1995. Photo: Robert Ng

Another unforgettable assignment, for very different reasons, was the Sichuan earthquake in 2008. I vividly recall the scenes of devastation I witnessed, including collapsed schools.

I had never seen anything like it in my life. Parents were searching for the possessions of their lost children. It was heartbreaking. I had tears in my eyes, which made it difficult to get the pictures in focus.

Facing distressing scenes is part of my job. I have covered plane crashes, the 2006 bus crash in Egypt and the tsunami in Phuket in 2004. I had to keep a sense of detachment and remind myself I have a job to do. I am there to record the events and to act as an eyewitness.

Top sports events presented a different challenge. I have covered the Asian Games and, in 2008, the Beijing Olympics . It was an opportunity to go up against some of the world’s best photographers. You had to carry a lot of equipment. I enjoyed covering the swimming and diving and remember United States champion swimmer Michael Phelps giving his mother a celebratory hug.

US swimmer Michael Phelps (right) and Brendan Hansen (left) react after a race at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, where Phelps won eight gold medals. Photo: Robert Ng

Over the years, I have seen the tools of my trade change dramatically. In the old days, I needed to take a portable darkroom with me for assignments abroad, processing the pictures in the toilet.

Now, with digital transmission, it is so much easier. At night, we would have to change the flash after every shot. With digital cameras, shooting in the dark is a joy. Everyone has a smartphone and can take pictures these days. But people still like to see the work of professional photographers.

Much as I enjoy video, I believe the still image retains its power. Nothing can compare to that killer shot. Our mission is to capture the decisive moment. That has not changed.

Police try to extinguish fire ignited by a protester on Lockhart Road during an anti-globalisation demonstration while Hong Kong hosted a World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in 2005. Photo: Robert Ng

I became a photo editor many years ago and now lead the Post’s photo desk. The job comes with heavy responsibilities. But I still shoot. Photography is not only my work, it is also my hobby. Every week I spend one of my days off taking photographs.

It has been an honour to work for the Post over so many years, recording history through my photographs. I look forward to the future and believe pictures will continue to tell a thousand words.