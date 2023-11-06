South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong politics
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Regina Ip’s comment on Monday came as members of the Federation of Trade Unions protested against the Hong Kong Sanctions Act outside the US consulate. Photo: Elson Li
Hong KongSociety

Proposed US sanctions against Hong Kong officials may lead to national security cases being tried in mainland China, says top adviser to city leader

  • Regina Ip says sanctions may trigger ‘fallback measures’ included in security law for cases to be tried over border
  • Bipartisan bill by US congressional members calls for sanctions against 49 Hong Kong officials, judges and prosecutors due to ‘political persecution’ of activists
Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong
Why you can trust SCMP

A top adviser to Hong Kong’s leader has warned that US lawmakers’ proposed sanctions against city officials could prompt authorities to send national security defendants to mainland China for trial.

The warning by Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of the key decision-making Executive Council, came on Monday as she led members of her New People’s Party in a protest against a bipartisan bill by US congressional members calling for sanctions against 49 Hong Kong officials, judges and prosecutors.

Members of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong protest against the Hong Kong Sanctions Act outside the US consulate on Monday. Photo: Elson Li
She echoed pro-Beijing heavyweight Lau Siu-kai’s recent warning that the sanctions could trigger “fallback measures” under Article 55 of the Beijing-imposed national security law, saying: “The provision is already there.”

“If a case cannot be effectively tried in Hong Kong, it can be transferred to the mainland,” she said. “I hope that members of the US Congress will read relevant laws carefully. Do not make random threats.”

Party chairwoman Ip accused American politicians of using the bill to try to smear Hong Kong’s legal system and intimidate officials.

It was the fourth consecutive day that pro-Beijing groups in the city staged protests against the proposed Hong Kong Sanctions Act. Dozens of members of the city’s two largest pro-establishment parties – the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong and the Federation of Trade Unions – also rallied outside the US consulate on Monday.

Beijing slams US lawmakers behind bill to sanction Hong Kong officials, judges

Last week, five members of the House of Representatives and the Senate urged the Biden administration to sanction individuals they said were responsible for the political persecution of activists.

Republican member of the House of Representatives Young Kim, who co-sponsored the bill, accused Beijing of using the national security law to persecute pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying. A local court postponed the national security trial of the founder of the defunct Apple Daily tabloid-style newspaper to December.

Hong Kong authorities were quick to condemn the “political grandstanding rife with ill intentions” and call on US politicians to stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Hong Kong slams US lawmakers over bill seeking to sanction 49 local officials

Lau, a consultant for Beijing’s semi-official Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies think tank, earlier warned that in the “worst-case scenario”, Article 55 of the national security law could be invoked if Hong Kong’s judicial and legal system was unable to operate normally and effectively in tackling national security offences because of “deliberate sabotage” by the United States and other Western countries.

Article 55 stipulates that the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong can “exercise jurisdiction over a case” concerning offences endangering national security.

1