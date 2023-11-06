The warning by Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of the key decision-making Executive Council, came on Monday as she led members of her New People’s Party in a protest against a bipartisan bill by US congressional members calling for sanctions against 49 Hong Kong officials, judges and prosecutors.

A top adviser to Hong Kong’s leader has warned that US lawmakers’ proposed sanctions against city officials could prompt authorities to send national security defendants to mainland China for trial.

“If a case cannot be effectively tried in Hong Kong, it can be transferred to the mainland,” she said. “I hope that members of the US Congress will read relevant laws carefully. Do not make random threats.”

Party chairwoman Ip accused American politicians of using the bill to try to smear Hong Kong’s legal system and intimidate officials.

It was the fourth consecutive day that pro-Beijing groups in the city staged protests against the proposed Hong Kong Sanctions Act. Dozens of members of the city’s two largest pro-establishment parties – the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong and the Federation of Trade Unions – also rallied outside the US consulate on Monday.

Last week, five members of the House of Representatives and the Senate urged the Biden administration to sanction individuals they said were responsible for the political persecution of activists.

Republican member of the House of Representatives Young Kim, who co-sponsored the bill, accused Beijing of using the national security law to persecute pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying . A local court postponed the national security trial of the founder of the defunct Apple Daily tabloid-style newspaper to December.

Hong Kong authorities were quick to condemn the “political grandstanding rife with ill intentions” and call on US politicians to stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Lau, a consultant for Beijing’s semi-official Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies think tank, earlier warned that in the “worst-case scenario”, Article 55 of the national security law could be invoked if Hong Kong’s judicial and legal system was unable to operate normally and effectively in tackling national security offences because of “deliberate sabotage” by the United States and other Western countries.

Article 55 stipulates that the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong can “exercise jurisdiction over a case” concerning offences endangering national security.