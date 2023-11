Hong Kong secondary school has reported allegations of sexual harassment by a male teacher on female pupils during a trip to mainland China to the education authorities.

The Education Bureau on Tuesday confirmed it had launched an investigation into the allegations and that it would liaise with the school to provide appropriate support.

“The school concerned has notified the Education Bureau of the incident and activated a crisis management team to deal with the incident,” a spokesman said.

He added action would be taken “if any violation of teachers’ professional ethics is found”.

The allegations became public knowledge after an Instagram page linked to the Tin Shui Wai school was used to publish several posts alleging pupils were harassed during the school trip and that the school had failed to take action.