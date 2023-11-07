Artificial intelligence (AI) can never beat the ability of the human spirit triumphing over circumstances and a thinking mind nourished by youthful curiosity will help lead to success, the renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma told university students in Hong Kong.

“What is it all about?” and “Why?”, the 68-year-old cellist urged the hundreds of students gathered at the Chinese University event on Tuesday to constantly ask during their formative college years.

“Don’t give up on any of those questions, because what you put into your minds at that age, that’s your bank account to withdraw from intellectually and emotionally for the rest of your life. Whatever you put in, treasure that. If they’re questions, great. If you don’t have the answers, fine.”

Asked by a student about AI, Ma stressed the technology was no substitute for the human spirit, citing his experience performing one of Beethoven’s most “sunny, noble and majestic” pieces, the Piano Concerto No 5 in E-flat Major, Op 73 Emperor.