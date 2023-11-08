Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing turned down the policy suggestion, saying: “The proposal will generate tens of billions in expenditure for the government, which is not a good use of public resources, and authorities have no plan to adopt it.”

Legislator Peter Shiu Ka-fai on Wednesday was among those calling for more substantial cash bonuses and suggested giving the sum to low-income families for each newborn until the child turned age five.

Hong Kong has witnessed an almost 40 per cent decline in the number of births over the past four years, dropping from 52,900 in 2019 to 43,000 in 2020, and then from 37,000 in 2021 to 32,500 in 2022.

Introducing more generous cash incentives to counter Hong Kong’s flagging birth rate will strain public coffers, a city official has said after rejecting calls to give some families with newborns a five-year HK$40,000 (US$5,100) annual handout.

He added that selectively applying the policy would take up further government resources and generate a “huge amount of administrative cost”.

Cheuk also shot down Shiu’s suggestion to encourage middle-income households to have more children through tax allowances of HK$150,000, HK$300,000 and HK$600,000 for the first, second and third child, respectively.

“The government must consider the impact of the tax allowance proposal on public finances, and whether it is in line with the principle of simple and fair taxation, to strike a balance between maintaining fiscal health and reducing the burden on taxpayers,” Cheuk said.

The city official also said the suggested child tax allowance would reduce the government’s annual income by HK$4.2 billion, representing 5 per cent of the money gathered from the salaries tax and personal assessments.

In February, finance chief Paul Chan Mo-po introduced a basic child allowance and additional child allowance for parents from HK$120,000 to HK$130,000 beginning. The move took effect at the start of current financial yeat and was expected to benefit 324,000 taxpayers and reduce tax revenue by HK$610 million each year.

Over in Japan, local authorities provide a monthly allowance of 15,000 yen (US$100) for each child under the age of three born into low and middle-income families, followed by 10,000 yen for those aged three to 15.

The Japanese government also offers a 420,000 yen childbirth allowance for those covered by national health insurance.

As part of Hong Kong’s efforts to boost the local birth rate, city leader John Lee Ka-chiu devoted part of his policy address on October 25 to introducing a three-year pilot scheme offering a HK$20,000 handout for families with newborns born, effective immediately.

Lee said families with newborns would be given priority when buying subsidised flats, with 10 per cent of the supply set aside for them. Those in the queue for public rental flats also would enjoy a one-year reduction in waiting times.

The tax reduction ceiling for interest is also set to be raised from HK$100,000 to HK$120,000 for households with children and paying home loans and domestic rents. The incentive will last until the child turns 18.

Cheuk on Wednesday said the government incentives were a package deal and authorities could not rely solely on offering cash bonuses to boost the birth rate.

However, lawmaker Starry Lee Wai-king argued that reserving 10 per cent of subsidised flats for families with newborns might not be a sufficient incentive, as such properties were often oversubscribed.

She asked authorities to draft a waiting list of households with newborns looking to buy the flats to help increase the families chances of getting one.

Cheuk said the government could not guarantee a subsidised flat for each family with a newborn due to the limited supply, but promised to discuss Lee’s proposal with the housing authorities.

“Many said it takes millions of dollars to raise a kid in Hong Kong, people may not like it, but I am quite sceptical about this saying … and that would definitely scare many young couples away from having a child,” he said.

“I do not think parents are thinking about spending HK$4 million, or HK$6 million, when they consider adding a new member to the family.”