The money raised and projects supported over the years were a testimony to the generosity of the campaign’s corporate donors and the public, the finance chief said.

“I applaud [all of] you for your love and support to the community, for your tireless efforts, despite your heavy respective workloads, to contribute to this good cause,” he said.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po was guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the 36th edition of the joint charitable effort by South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK. The theme of this year’s campaign is “magic moments”.

OSC this year will support 15 beneficiaries to help causes such as education for marginalised children, mental health services for the underprivileged and funding residential care for people with disabilities.

Since its founding in 1988, OSC has raised more than HK$369 million (US$47.1 million) in support of 338 charity projects.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan was guest of honour at the opening ceremony and praised the charitable efforts of the public and corporate donors. Photo: Dickson Lee

Chan on Wednesday said he was currently addressing the city’s income gap by offering residents more quality jobs, as well as providing opportunities for people of different skill levels and abilities.

The minister added that the government was working hard to cultivate the local economy by expanding into sectors outside of financial services, such as technology and innovation.

“I will make sure in the budget, there will be resources allocated to different sectors to enable people in our community with different career aspirations and attributes to pursue their dreams,” he said.

Those attending the event included RTHK director of broadcasting Eddie Cheung Kwok-choi, the Post’s general counsel Paul Wong, as well as OSC 2023 ambassador and singer Robynn Yip.

Cheung said the campaign’s mission was unique because it sought to promote change in the community by offering a helping hand to those in need.

“This means we are not just raising money and giving out money,” he said. “We are giving out hope, because we give the hope that together we can change for [the] better.”

This year’s campaign will support 15 charitable causes dedicated to helping underprivileged residents. Photo: Dickson Lee

The Post’s Wong, meanwhile, thanked donors for helping to make the campaign possible and for making a difference that would change lives.

“By making all these donations, you are planting seeds of love, which is no doubt the key ingredient to magic moments,” Wong said. “Just like magic, love is a funny thing, the more you give, the more you receive.”

This year’s campaign will include Swire Properties’ White Christmas Street Fair on Tong Chong Street in Quarry Bay. The event will transform the neighbourhood into “Chocoland” and offer games, live-performances, as well as food and drinks.

David Wallis, a managing director at Morgan Stanley and chair of the firm’s philanthropy committee for Hong Kong, said the company had supported many local charitable causes that had a lasting positive impact on the community.

“Over the past 26 years, Morgan Stanley’s employees here in Hong Kong, along with support from the firm, have donated more than HK$54 million to over 300 local charity projects through Operation Santa Claus,” he said.

Campaign beneficiary the Yama Foundation said OSC was also helping support its mission to provide yoga and expressive arts therapies to children with disabilities in Hong Kong.

“Together, we can help families transform their quality of life,” said Hersha Chellaram, the charity’s executive director and co-founder.

“Parents come to us saying that because of this programme, they now have tools to help manage the emotional health of their children and they have an activity that they can enjoy together, be it practising yoga or creating art.”