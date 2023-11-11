A team led by Francesco Rossini, an associate professor at the university’s school of architecture, observed the 398 sq ft space at Chung Wo Lane over several months and spotted only a handful of people turning up each week.

The scene is a contrast to what the place was like before.

Some just hang out by the 1.7-metre (5.5-foot) tall bookshelf, which is built like a staircase they can sit on.

Since it popped up four weeks ago, residents have been coming by to browse, pick up a book, or leave one of their own for others.

At a pocket-sized park in the midst of a Hong Kong residential area in Sheung Wan, a group of architects from Chinese University put up a bright-red bookshelf and stocked it with used books.

But the arrival of the book exchange station drew between 50 and 70 visitors in the first two weeks, with positive feedback from those who came.

“The result is very encouraging,” said Rossini, who is in charge of the “CWLane Reading Space” pilot project.

Just a minute’s walk from the PMQ creative hub, the park is managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and is among dozens of underused public spaces his team identified in the Central and Western district.

Rossini said the authorities ought to observe and understand the needs of people to come up with a plan to upgrade the city’s “dysfunctional public open spaces” and do something for the community.

With the government pledging to create more places to live for Hongkongers, he and other experts called for more efforts to revitalise underused and neglected public open spaces.

The 398 sq ft space at Chung Wo Lane before the book exchange station was set up. Photo: Handout

In the long run, however, they wanted the government to update the Hong Kong Planning Standards and Guidelines, to take the needs of the community into consideration in the planning process.

The guidelines state that each person in the city’s urban areas should be provided with two square metres of open space.

This will be increased to 38 sq ft under the Hong Kong 2030+ development strategy for the city beyond 2030 put up by development authorities.

Rossini lamented that many open spaces were “just square meters for counting” because of the rigid application of planning rules.

Architects from Chinese University in the process of building the staircase bookshelf. Photo: Handout

The Chung Wo Lane site, which was the least used among the 27 public open spaces observed by his team, was fenced up and had only one bench.

“The fence is a huge limitation because people passing by are somehow not encouraged to enter,” he said. “The only possible activity is to sit down … and the bench only allows one way of sitting.”

Inspired by a free book stand in the neighbourhood and the signature ladder streets in the Central and Western district, his team decided to create a spot where people could sit comfortably and exchange used books.

The material for the wooden structure, which was assembled and tested at the university, cost about HK$25,000 (US$3,201), Rossini said.

He added that he hoped the initiative would spark discussion on ways to use public spaces and revamp those that were underused.

“This could be one of a thousand possibilities, and the next step would be understanding how something permanent could be put in place, to make the space more usable,” he said.

With the pilot project ending on November 20, Rossini is looking for a new location to house the structure, and planning two more space revitalisation projects in the area.

Professor Ng Mee-kam, director of the university’s urban studies programme, said poorly-designed public spaces were more common in old neighbourhoods.

Upgrading these spaces would be helpful, especially when the views of the community were taken into account.

The bookshelf was inspired by signature ladder streets in the Central and Western district. Photo: Edmond So

But she said updating the planning policies was important to ensure that such spaces served their purpose.

“Public open spaces should not only serve as a place to rest but also help promote the well-being of the community by bringing people together, letting members of the community meet and socialise,” she said.

“As a quite developed city, Hong Kong should also look at the qualities of its public open spaces, like their location, design, greening and sociability … and also if the space can help revitalise the economy at a community level,” she said.

Dr Sampson Wong Yu-hin, a lecturer at the university’s department of geography and resource management, said the popularity of public spaces also depended on whether there was a culture to use them.

He noted that in recent years, the bold revamp of some public spaces by authorities had gained wide public attention. A small park on Portland Street in Yau Ma Tei, for example, was turned into a bright pink oasis “but quick fixes cannot solve the problem”.

“People need to talk about spaces, and we need to encourage people to use them, but such discussions have been limited,” he said.

He preferred a bottom-up approach, with people taking ownership of spaces they liked, using and telling others about them, though he felt it was also meaningful for authorities to encourage this.

“Public spaces often reflect the health of the city, as you can see if people love their home, and enjoy using the spaces they have together,” he said.