Four workers were injured, two seriously, after being hit by falling metal rods at a Hong Kong construction site on Saturday, with a wire rope on a crane truck suspected to have snapped while making a delivery.

Police said they received a report at about 1.30pm over an accident at a site on the junction of Ferry Street and Kansu Street in Yau Ma Tei, with four workers pinned down by iron objects.

A preliminary investigation found that a steel wire broke on the crane truck when the rods were being delivered.

Police received a report about the accident at around 1.30pm on Saturday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Firefighters subsequently arrived at the scene and freed the four workers, aged between 40 and 50 years, the force said.