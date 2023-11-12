Built between 1962 and 1964 for white-collar low-income families, the Choi Hung development was one of the city’s first low-cost housing estates.

The family of eight squeezed into a self-contained 300 sq ft flat, but it seemed “high class” compared with 1950s resettlement blocks for displaced squatters, with their shared bathrooms and communal kitchens.

Eric Ng Chi-pui was a boy of eight when he moved into Hong Kong’s Choi Hung Estate with his parents and five siblings six decades ago.

“It’s like the proverb, ‘a near neighbour is better than a distant cousin’,” Ng, now 68, said. “We had scarce resources, but we were happy.”

In recent years, however, the estate’s age has been showing. Residents have had to put up with falling concrete and water seeping through the walls.

Although there has been no official announcement yet, an insider told the Post that the government would unveil a plan by year’s end to redevelop the estate.

Architects have voiced hopes that efforts will be made to preserve community ties and some features of the estate.

Choi Hung Estate was built between 1962 and 1964 for white-collar low-income families. Photo: May Tse

For Ng and other long-time residents and shopkeepers, change will be sad but inevitable.

“There are a lot of things we don’t want to let go of in life, but the Earth still spins … Nothing lasts forever,” he said.

Located near the former Kai Tak Airport, the five-hectare estate has eight 20-storey blocks and three seven-storey blocks, with about 7,300 households.

Ng, a retired insurance practitioner who is married, continued living in his parents’ flat after they died and has contributed to the estate over the past 20 years.

He was especially proud of getting workers to repaint the estate’s colourful facade, a reference to “rainbow”, which is what choi hung means in English.

The estate is showing its age with falling concrete among its problems. Photo: Handout

The basketball court on the rooftop of a four-storey car park, surrounded by the multicoloured exterior walls, became a popular photo spot for locals and tourists, and even appeared in Korean pop music videos.

But Ng said: “It looks outwardly charming, but it is inwardly sorrowful.”

Behind the Instagrammable facade, residents have put up with dilapidated building conditions for years.

Resident Ng Hong-hing, 67, has lost count of the number of times concrete and paint fell from the ceiling of the flat he shares with his wife and adult son.

But he could not forget the time two large chunks smashed his fish tank seven years ago, killing the dozen fish it held.

Estate resident Ng Hong-ning says he is “really looking forward to moving to a new place”. Photo: Elson LI

Hong Kong’s record rainfall in September resulted in water seeping through cracks from the balcony and walls into the flat, and he had to spend a day mopping and wiping.

“I am really looking forward to moving to a new place. It will bring much less trouble to me,” he said.

Tenants of an estate being redeveloped are usually rehoused in public rental homes within the same district.

Housing advisers have suggested moving the Choi Hung residents to 7,000 public rental homes due to be completed in stages by 2027-28, the farthest ones about a 30-minute walk away.

Shop operators in the affected estate usually receive an ex gratia allowance and may bid for space in other public housing properties, but with no guarantee of relocating to a new spot nearby.

‘Maybe we’ll meet again’

Lau Ki’s family has been running the New Canaan Store in the estate since 1962 and for years it has been not only a grocery shop but also a popular communal space.

Adults gathered to play mahjong at the store after work, and continued doing so after they retired. Older residents would bring their own beer and sit along the planter boxes outside the shop to have a drink and chat.

Schoolchildren on their way home would stop to buy snacks and try their luck at the claw doll machine.

Lau Ki’s family has been running the New Canaan Store since 1962. Photo: Elson LI

Shopkeeper Lau never lived in Choi Hung Estate, but played there with his cousins as a child. He took over the business from his uncle in 1992.

A new convenience store opened in the late 1990s, with a wide range and new products, but the old shop had its edge.

“We sell things much cheaper,” Lau said.

The shop also carried nostalgic treats such as chewing gum, fruit-flavoured “space candy” and chocolate beans in eyeglass-shaped packages.

“After all these years, of course it will be a bit hard to say goodbye but the neighbourhood still has to go. Maybe we will meet again in a new place,” Lau, 70, said.

But he was not sure if any of his four children would want to take over the business from him as they were in their 30s and 40s and had their own careers.

Schoolchildren on their way home often stop at the shop to buy snacks. Photo: Elson LI

Another estate landmark, Kam Pik Restaurant, is the only traditional Chinese eatery surviving there.

With its classic mosaic tiles, black rotary dial telephone and wooden abacus, it has been there from the start, serving dim sum breakfasts to residents heading to work since the 1960s.

It sold roast meat and rice for lunch and Cantonese-style dishes for dinner, attracting staff of the former airport and tourists too.

Kam Pik Restaurant is the only traditional Chinese eatery surviving on the estate. Photo: Elson LI

At its peak, about 20 workers helped the Yuen family’s four sons and three daughters to run the place. Those days are long gone.

“Children born in the 1980s and 1990s grew up, earned money and moved out. Only the older generation and new immigrants are left,” said Jason Yuen Chun-fat, 54, the youngest son running the restaurant.

With limited manpower, it now focuses on dinner only, serving labour-intensive traditional Cantonese dishes, such as stuffed “eight treasure duck”.

It still has a loyal following of old neighbours, including those who had emigrated but returned for family reunions and celebrations, and new patrons lured by the nostalgic vibe.

Kam Pik Restaurant has been on the estate since the start. Photo: Jason Yuen Chun-fat

Facing redevelopment, the family felt torn about relocating from the estate and Kam Pik House, the building after which it was named.

“Of course, we hope to continue the business, we have gone through a lot of difficulties,” Yuen said, recalling the Covid-19 pandemic when the restaurant closed for nine months.

“But if we are no longer at Kam Pik House, it will no longer be the nostalgic and historic Kam Pik Restaurant.”

Preserving the community

Rosman Wai Chui-chi, adjunct associate professor at the University of Hong Kong’s faculty of architecture, said redevelopment was inevitable for the old estate.

“It is no longer an age of neighbours borrowing salt and oil,” she said.

Modern families wanted boutiques, sheltered community areas and welfare facilities including nurseries to support working households.

Redeveloped blocks could reserve more open space at ground level, with podiums and sky gardens to recreate the spaciousness of old estates.

Wai said the estate could keep its historic shops, rainbow-coloured facade and names of the blocks, besides creating new photo spots for residents and visitors.

“It is not superficial. It is an identity issue,” Wai said. “You only feel you belong to a place when you feel proud.”

Robert Black, the British colonial governor, addresses guests at the formal opening of Choi Hung Estate in December 1963. Photo: SCMP

Filing Archives and Architectural Research, a local group documenting post-war architecture in Hong Kong, hoped the government could explore retaining part of Choi Hung Estate.

It said the retail area with collective memories could be kept, while structurally safe buildings could be refurbished into community facilities to reduce the carbon footprint generated by redevelopment.

“The government can explore how to build more flats without sacrificing the planned community there,” said Alex Yuen Wai-yin, a member of the group and an architect in Britain.