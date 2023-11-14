Hong Kong police launch investigation after inspector in elite airport security unit fires handgun by mistake
- Source says round from semi-automatic pistol discharged in special loading area and no one was injured
- Intelligence and support unit for airport district is handling incident, force spokesman says
A handgun belonging to a member of Hong Kong’s elite airport security unit was fired by mistake as he loaded the weapon at the station near the terminal, the force said on Monday night.
The single shot was discharged at about 3.45pm as the airport police district inspector loaded the Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol in a special loading zone at the Airport Police Station on Catering Road West in Chek Lap Kok.
The round hit a bulletproof wall in the loading area and no one was injured as a result of the accidental discharge.
A police source said the inspector was supervising team members as they were issued their weapons just before the incident.
As he loaded the Glock while alone in the loading area, the officer pulled the trigger by accident, the source added.
A force spokesman said there were stringent rules on firearms use and the police intelligence and support section for the district was handling the incident.
Hong Kong sergeant investigated for accidentally firing shot in police station
An officer serving with the Hong Kong Island traffic department last October fired a round by mistake as he loaded his service weapon in the loading area of Happy Valley Police Station.
Another officer, who was off-duty at the time, accidentally discharged a weapon at home in Tai Wai’s Ka Tin Court in November 2021.
The incident happened as he changed his clothes to go to work and no one was injured.