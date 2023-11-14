A handgun belonging to a member of Hong Kong’s elite airport security unit was fired by mistake as he loaded the weapon at the station near the terminal, the force said on Monday night.

The single shot was discharged at about 3.45pm as the airport police district inspector loaded the Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol in a special loading zone at the Airport Police Station on Catering Road West in Chek Lap Kok.

The round hit a bulletproof wall in the loading area and no one was injured as a result of the accidental discharge.

A police source said the inspector was supervising team members as they were issued their weapons just before the incident.

The Airport Police Station in Chek Lap Kok, where an inspector accidentally fired his pistol on Monday. Photo: Handout

As he loaded the Glock while alone in the loading area, the officer pulled the trigger by accident, the source added.