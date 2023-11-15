Coupled with chiropractors volunteering their time and funding from other sources, the OSC donation means the charity will be able to help 500 children next year.

Hong Kong NGOs must foster new generation of leaders to capitalise on philanthropy growth

Hong Kong NGOs must foster new generation of leaders to capitalise on philanthropy growth

This Christmas, the foundation is getting a boost from Operation Santa Claus (OSC), which will provide funding for the charity to increase the number of children it serves by at least 150.

The Children Chiropractic Foundation is trying to change that. The non-profit, founded in 2007 by a group of local chiropractors, provides spinal nervous system education and early screenings, as well as free adjustments for children from low-income families who suffer from spine and posture problems.

Hong Kong parents are used to ensuring their children have regular eye and teeth examinations, but spinal health checks are much less common.

The funding comes as the charity sees spinal health problems in children occurring at a younger age due to the past three years of the Covid pandemic, which led to excessive use of electronic devices and a lack of exercise. At the same time, the foundation is facing the challenge of raising funds on its own because of the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

Given these concerns, funding from OSC was particularly helpful, the charity said.

“We believe every child should have this opportunity,” said Cindy Tsang Sin-ting, the foundation’s chief executive.

“The spine has nerves linking it to many parts of the body. If spinal problems are not dealt with, it can affect the child’s overall health, development, and [academic] performance.”

OSC is an annual fundraising initiative held by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK since 1988.

Children Chiropractic Foundation is one of the 15 charitable projects of worthy causes being funded this year.

Spinal problems could start as early as when babies were born, due to the position of the fetus or complications during labour, Tsang said.

Problems could also arise as children were growing up, especially amid the pandemic when many pupils had to sit in front of computers for long stretches to study online and did not get enough exercise, she said.

The severity of complications can differ depending on the issue being faced – including scoliosis, round backs, high or low shoulders, forward head posture and forward pelvic tilts.

The charity said the OSC funds would help it expand its Children Complimentary Chiropractic Care Programme, which targets students.

Besides giving free check-ups, its volunteers and staff also hold community talks on the importance of spinal nerves, help children cultivate good spine protection habits and teach them “straightening up exercises” as part of prevention efforts.

Chiropractors at the charity also give spinal adjustments when needed.

“The biggest help from OSC funding is the number of children who can receive care will definitely increase,” Tsang said, adding the charity would be able to help 500 children next year.

Cindy Tsang (right), chief executive of the Children Chiropractic Foundation, says spinal problems can start as early as when babies are born. Photo: Cindy Sui

She said the money would also allow the foundation to give each child a set of tools to improve spinal health at home, including a special cushion they can use to naturally incorporate movement when they’re sitting for a long time.

Families targeted by the programme live in subdivided homes or public housing, or survive on government subsidies and cannot afford treatments, which can cost HK$600 (US$77) to HK$1,200 per visit.

One such family is that of a child nicknamed “Yau Yau”, aged four, who suffers from cerebral palsy and cannot turn, sit, stand or turn unassisted.

His parents said they had seen a big difference in his overall health since he began receiving spinal adjustments at the charity’s Kwun Tong chiropractic centre six months ago.

“This centre didn’t just help one person. It helped our entire family. Yau Yau can sleep better now, so we can sleep better. And his skin is better so he’s not as cranky and no longer demands we hold him,” said his father, who preferred to be identified by his surname Fung.

He said his son also now had regular bowel movements without the use of laxatives and could sit up straighter in his wheelchair.

“If it weren’t for the treatment he is receiving at this centre, he wouldn’t improve and his condition would worsen,” Fung said.