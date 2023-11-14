2 Hong Kong firefighters injured while battling third-alarm warehouse fire in New Territories
- Thirty-seven people were evacuated in blaze that broke out at 1.10pm in Lau Fau Shan
- Forty-four fire engines, dozens of firefighters were dispatched to scene
Two Hong Kong firefighters were injured on Tuesday while battling a blaze at a warehouse in the New Territories that prompted the evacuation of almost 40 people.
Police said the blaze broke out at the logistics warehouse on Deep Bay Road in Lau Fau Shan at around 1.10pm, billowing plumes of smoke to the sky.
The fire was upgraded to a third-alarm blaze 10 minutes later. Blazes in the city are rated on a five-point scale according to their severity.
According to the Fire Services Department, a nearby recycling site also went up in flames.
The force had received multiple calls reporting the fire, a police spokeswoman said, adding 37 people were evacuated from the affected areas.
She said the two injured firefighters were taken to Tin Shui Wai Hospital.
As of 3.30pm, 44 fire engines, five ambulances and nearly 200 firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.
The department advised those affected by “the smoke and the unusual odour carried by the wind” to close their doors and windows and stay calm.