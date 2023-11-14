Two Hong Kong firefighters were injured on Tuesday while battling a blaze at a warehouse in the New Territories that prompted the evacuation of almost 40 people.

Police said the blaze broke out at the logistics warehouse on Deep Bay Road in Lau Fau Shan at around 1.10pm, billowing plumes of smoke to the sky.

The fire was upgraded to a third-alarm blaze 10 minutes later. Blazes in the city are rated on a five-point scale according to their severity.

According to the Fire Services Department, a nearby recycling site also went up in flames.

Dozens of firefighters are extinguishing a fire at a logistics warehouse in Lau Fau Shan. Photo: Facebook/Yuen Long Group

The force had received multiple calls reporting the fire, a police spokeswoman said, adding 37 people were evacuated from the affected areas.