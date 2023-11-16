The condition made a blood vessel in her brain bleed when she was just a month old, causing delays in both her mental and physical development. Elia cannot speak or walk without assistance.

Such yoga poses can be especially challenging for individuals like Elia, who has hemorrhagic telangiectasia, a disease in which blood vessels do not develop properly.

Following her instructor’s guidance, Elia raised her arms, one by one, reaching as high as she could, and then pulled her feet close to her ears.

In a studio in Hong Kong, 11-year-old Elia, who suffers from a rare disease, settled into a cross-legged position, preparing to take part in a unique yoga session.

Elia’s mother Marie-Claire, who asked they be identified only by their first names, said she had observed a significant improvement in her daughter’s coordination skills since she began yoga therapy a year ago.

“For special needs people, controlling your body is a challenge,” Marie-Claire said. “Through yoga, she has better coordination and understanding of her body.”

The yoga therapy is offered by the YAMA Foundation free of charge to people with disabilities from underprivileged backgrounds, and also to those with severe disabilities who find it challenging to locate sessions for their specific needs.

The charity’s mission is to provide equitable access to yoga for Hong Kong’s most vulnerable communities to empower them to develop self-acceptance, improve their quality of life and make positive contributions to society.

Hongkonger Hersha Chellaram and her husband founded the charity in 2016 after they saw how yoga had helped his niece in Spain, who was born with a rare disease.

“Her doctor said she wasn’t going to make it to her first birthday and told us to just give her as much love as we could,” said Chellaram, YAMA’s executive director.

Along with her mother-in-law, a yoga instructor, and her sister-in-law, Chellaram used yoga, music and dance to help the child.

“She’s 16 years old today,” Chellaram said. “One of the doctors told us: we don’t know what you’re doing but keep doing it.”

The couple realised there was a pressing need for yoga therapy in Hong Kong, but there were families with children with disabilities who could not afford it.

Each yoga session can cost HK$1,500 (US$192) and finding an instructor who has the skills to teach people with disabilities can be a challenge.

Chellaram began working with children with disabilities voluntarily in 2011, before setting up her own foundation to provide access to cost-effective well-being services.

“I saw there was a need for yoga therapy, but many people who needed it couldn’t afford it,” she said.

The charity got a boost in 2021 when it received a grant from Operation Santa Claus (OSC) – an annual fundraising drive organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK since 1988.

That allowed Chellaram to help 104 children. This year, YAMA has again been selected as one of the OSC beneficiaries and will receive a second grant that will enable it to offer yoga therapy to 120 people next year.

The OSC grant will pay for students’ individual assessments, 10 weekly yoga therapy sessions and a follow-up assessment. Students can graduate to a group class.

Chellaram said the OSC funding was very important.

“This project wouldn’t have been able to run to the extent it has without the support of Operation Santa Claus,” she said. “No one is left behind. It’s making well-being accessible to all.”

Just 10 sessions could help clients, such as Elia, become stronger, Marie-Claire and Chelleram said.

“Last year, Elia was in a wheelchair,” Chelleram said. “She walks now with a walker.”

She added Elia’s mother practising yoga with her at home also helped.

YAMA’s stated vision is that everyone has the right to feel good in their bodies and peaceful in their minds.

“Even if you can’t walk, it doesn’t mean you can’t move,” Chelleram said. “Even though you can’t move, it doesn’t mean you can’t find movement in your body and you can’t have mind-body connections.”

Towards the end of her session, Elia knelt in a candle pose unsupported, clasping her hands at the front.

“It’s not easy,” Marie-Claire said. “It gives her body awareness, coordination and strength, and complements the physical therapy she is getting, which will help her with walking.”

Since 1988, OSC has raised HK$369 million (47.26 million) to support the Hong Kong community through 338 charitable projects.

For more information on this year’s 15 OSC beneficiaries, please click here