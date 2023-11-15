“I want to clarify there is absolutely no controlling or what the legislator described as ‘military style’ management of workers,” Linn told Zhang.

She was speaking in reply to a question from lawmaker Gary Zhang Xinyu about the arrangements at the hostel.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho on Wednesday moved to allay concerns that a hostel management plan might limit the freedom of workers.

Linn emphasised there would be no control on the time residents returned to the hostel after work or on their movements in their spare time at the weekend.

“What we describe as management is that we hope that the employees involved would tell the coordinator at the hostel, so they can tell the Construction Industry Council operator where they are going and when,” she said.

Linn added that the reason for asking for the information was to make sure that the contractors involved would provide shuttle transport for workers if “thousands or hundreds” decided to visit one destination at the same time.

Linn said the management plan was designed to ensure that the entry and exit of workers would not cause problems for residents in the area or the wider community.

“This is a management arrangement – it is not a management measure that will confine them or contravene their personal freedom,” Linn said.

Authorities in June introduced a scheme to bring in 20,000 workers after the number of low-skilled employees dropped by 160,000 between 2018 and 2022. The programme allows the construction sector to bring in up to 12,000 workers.

The aviation industry can recruit 6,300 staff from elsewhere, and the transport centre can sign up 1,700 workers from outside the city.

Staff brought in for the construction sector must be provided with accommodation at designated sites, which includes a centre in Yuen Long’s Tam Mei, operated by the Construction Industry Council.

The hostel, which can accommodate about 7,000 people, includes basic appliances, pantries, first aid room and fitness equipment.

Linn said the hostel could reach full capacity by the third quarter of next year if demand continued.

But she told another lawmaker that the government had a plan to manage demand and availability at construction industry accommodation.

She said about 4,600 applications had been approved in the first round of the scheme for the construction sector.

“Assuming our trend of about 4,600 applications continues in the second round, we predict that the dormitory in Tam Mei may reach its capacity by the second or third quarter next year or the middle of next year,” she added.

Linn said the government was looking for a suitable site in the New Territories to build more hostel accommodation or to reuse temporary facilities built during the Covid-19 pandemic to cover a possible shortfall.

“We will communicate with the industry, so if we were to fill up the quota of 12,000 for imported labour, we can have a more precise picture of how many will need local accommodation and how many more rooms we need to build beyond those available in Tam Mei,” Linn added. “We will make preparations.”