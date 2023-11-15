The watchdog conducted 10-item tests on 15 medium-sized hardside suitcases, measuring from 24 inches (60cm) to 28 inches in height, weighing between 2.5kg (5.5lbs) and 2.6kg. Their prices ranged between HK$730 (US$93) and HK$8,200.

“EU and United States research studies have found that DEHP can hinder the normal growth of children and may impair the male reproductive system, while contact with DEHP during pregnancy may affect fetal development,” said Kyrus Siu King-wai, chairman of the council’s publicity and community relations committee.

Another brand failed to comply with a German voluntary labelling scheme’s limit of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) as it had high levels of the chemicals, which could potentially cause cancer in humans.

The Consumer Council on Wednesday revealed that one of 15 tested suitcase samples contained potential carcinogenic chemical DEHP at a concentration of 45 times more than the European Union’s limit.

Several suitcase brands have been found to contain cancer-causing chemicals linked to hampering children’s growth and impairing the male reproductive system, Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog has said, urging people to wash their hands after touching luggage handles.

DEHP was detected in the handles of three suitcases. But only Delsey Paris’ St Tropez 24-inch Expandable Spinner was found to have a 4.6 per cent concentration, exceeding the EU regulations’ 0.1 per cent upper limit. The model cost HK$2,550.

Delsey Paris, however, said it tested for DEHP in a suitcase of the same model but a different size after receiving the council’s report and did not detect any traces of the substance.

Gilly Wong Fung-han, the council’s chief executive, said all tests were carried out by an independent laboratory, adding there could be a multitude of reasons for the difference in results.

“This can be due to the different batches of suitcases produced, the materials used, the production process, the quality control and so on,” she said.

But the watchdog explained that users were unlikely to take in large quantities of such chemicals through skin contact under normal circumstances, warning that those suffering eczema or open wounds might face higher risk.

Customs reported that the Delsey Paris product was no longer for sale.

Another model was found to have carried two types of PAHs, benzo[a]anthracene and chrysene, deemed carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. Prolonged contact with PAHs can cause long-term health issues.

The model containing PAHs was the Hallmark Design Collection’s 24-inch PC 4 Wheels Trolley Case that cost HK$1,139.

Replying to the council, the brand distributor did not mention the PAHs issue when it said the test results of the model in question were an isolated case. It added it would work with the manufacturer to improve product quality after it received consumer complaints over suitcase damage.

The council said consumers could ingest PAHs and phthalates such as DEHP orally if they touched their mouths or food after coming in contact with the handles.

“Users should remember to promptly wash their hands with mild soap after touching the handles of suitcases,” the council said.

The council called on the authorities to review and strengthen regulations for phthalate and PAH levels in consumer goods in Hong Kong through referring to EU laws. There is no such regulatory regime in the city.

The Hong Kong Consumer Council urge people to wash their hands after touching suitcase handles. Photo: Sun Yeung

Suitcases were also tested for durability.

Of the 15 samples, only Tumi’s 19 Degree short trip expandable four-wheeled packing case was found to be fully rainproof. Ten other suitcases had puddles of water in a rain test, with the council attributing the potential cause to non-waterproof materials used for zips.

Seven models were found to be more susceptible to severe damage, such as broken wheels, cracked hard shells, and snapped or loosened handles, in the durability test. The retractable handle of the most expensive model – Rimowa’s Essential Check – broke off after moving 60km (37 miles) carrying a designated load.

The model cost HK$8,200.

Rimowa said both the method and requirements used by the council were higher than the mainland Chinese QB/T2155 industry standards.

The company added the handle only broke after 2,400 times of up-and-down movements, eight times higher than the 300-time industry standard.

The wheels of the product had been tested with over 1,000km of running with no wear and tear, Rimowa said.

The council received 55 suitcase-related complaints in the first 10 months of the year, almost triple the 20 recorded in the previous year.