Megan Yik Kwan-pik, head of service at the charity, and Rachel Chow Chiu-yan, head of resource development, said such help was needed as many Hong Kong teenagers were not well informed about how to practise safe sex or tell their partner what they were comfortable with.

The initiative is supported by the annual fundraising drive Operation Santa Claus (OSC), run by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK since 1988. Money from the drive will allow the charity to hold in-school workshops and boot camps, provide online resources, train and hire youth ambassadors to visit the schools, as well as offer crisis intervention for at-risk cases.

The project by Teen’s Key Hong Kong, titled “Key to Healthy Consent”, aims to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to enjoy healthy relationships through a targeted curriculum.

A Hong Kong charity helping young people with sexual and reproductive health issues will soon launch a project to teach them the importance of respect and consent in relationships, after seeing a surge in unwanted pregnancies and harassment.

“The message young women get from society is that they should be submissive to please the man,” Yik said. “We’ve observed that some girls don’t even know basic things, such as condom use and STDs [sexually transmitted diseases].

“It hasn’t changed in the past 10 years and in fact it’s worsened,” Yik said.

Last year, the number of calls regarding unplanned pregnancies to the charity’s 24-hour hotline, 2302 0068, tripled from eight per month to 25, she said.

The problem was partly due to the city’s education system not requiring schools to teach sex education, and parents and teachers shying away from the topic, she said.

Some teenagers ended up with unwanted pregnancies, she said, adding the problem was exacerbated during Covid-19 because public hospitals stopped offering abortion services.

“During that time, girls couldn’t go to mainland China and didn’t have money to go to private hospitals, which charge HK$30,000 [US$3,840] to HK$60,000 for an abortion,” Yik said. “For young women, there’s no way they can afford this, so they were forced to remain pregnant or go on Taobao, and take whatever abortion pills they could buy from there.

“One woman called us when she was sweating with pain after taking some pills. We urged her to go to a hospital but she was afraid of telling her mum and dad. We told her we could help, but she must go to the hospital. She hung up later.”

Such cases showed exactly why Teen’s Key needed funding to do more outreach in schools, Chow said.

“We can’t just deal with crisis situations, we need prevention education to tell stakeholders [including teachers and parents] that this is very important and not to wait until there is a crisis,” she said.

The project aims to help 200 young residents aged between 13 and 25, both male and female, and will target those who are at risk of facing sexual violence and harassment.

The help comes at a time when the charity’s staff have seen more cases of sexual harassment, which they say stems from the widespread use of social media and dating apps.

“It’s very easy to set up relationships now, but at the same time, Hong Kong’s sex education is not up to date,” Chow said. “Many women don’t know how to set boundaries, so they are more likely to encounter crises.”

The number of people seeking help on the charity’s helpline and its WhatsApp account under the same number had been growing, averaging 15,000 phone calls and text messages per year, Chow said.

Common cases the group dealt with included girls not knowing how to refuse sexual advances, having unsafe sex, catching STDs and being threatened by boyfriends they wanted to break up with. Some of the latter cases involved the men publishing nude photographs they had taken of the women.

“Many of them don’t know that the law forbids posting of such photos without consent, even if they had agreed to be photographed,” Chow said.

Teen’s Key’s staff said they hoped the knowledge they shared with the students would help them make a new start, regardless of what they had been through.

“We hope the curriculum and knowledge will help them make healthy informed choices,” Chow said. “This is what young adults need to know. Without knowing, it can lead to a series of crises, which can affect their life.”

Since 1988, OSC has raised HK$369 million to support the Hong Kong community through 338 charitable projects.