Chinese astronauts are expected to visit Hong Kong this month as part of a delegation of top mainland scientists and engineers, the Post has learned, with lawmakers lauding their four-day trip as a boost for patriotic education in the city.

But a source with knowledge of the matter said the three crew members on the Shenzhou-16 mission who returned to Earth last month after spending 154 days in space were unlikely to join the visit between November 28 and December 1.

Chinese astronauts last came to Hong Kong more than a decade ago. Three crew members who had been on the Shenzhou-9 spaceship mission in June 2012 visited the city for four days that August.

The source said elite police officers would be responsible for security arrangements to protect the astronauts, considered “space heroes” and “national treasures”. But he did not reveal whether the force’s VIP protection unit would be deployed.

The astronauts who returned to Earth last month are not the ones expected to visit Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua

Delegation members were expected to stay in a five-star hotel such as the Grand Hyatt in Wan Chai, which state leaders previously used during visits to Hong Kong, the insider added.