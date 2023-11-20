Dr Lui said fall injuries were already common among older people because of poor balance and eyesight, as well as joint pain and muscle weakness.

The society, founded in 1987, is one of 15 charitable projects by good causes being funded this year by Operation Santa Claus (OSC), an annual fundraising drive held by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK.

“After Covid, many people, especially the elderly, report their general health went downhill, Dr Lui Wai-hee, the society’s chairman and a specialist in orthopaedics and traumatology, said. “They are less strong and feel weak, which are predisposing factors to fall injuries.”

The project by Saint Barnabas’ Society and Home will assess 100 underprivileged elderly people for fall injury risk and those judged to be in need will get follow-up consultations, examinations, medicines, a walking aid, fall prevention shoes and therapist-guided exercise sessions.

A long-established Hong Kong charity set up to help people living in poverty is to launch a new project to help elderly clients avoid falls and the risk of broken bones.

But he added a lack of exercise over the past three years of the Covid-19 pandemic had increased the risk of serious falls.

This problem is even more significant for the underprivileged elderly, like our service users in SBSH, Lui said. “They are always underdiagnosed and do not receive proper preventive management.”

Dr Lui said some elderly people could suffer from osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bone strength, and osteopenia, which lessens their density.

He explained the conditions would put older people at an even higher risk of fractures in areas such as wrists, hips, vertebrae and the pelvis, after just a simple fall on level ground.

Dr Lui warned such injuries could result in severe health problems or even death.

He added medical expenses for treatment of fall injuries might amount to hundreds of millions of dollars when the costs for surgery, rehabilitation, and medication were taken into account.

“It’s very important for Hong Kong society to pay attention to elderly fall prevention. Lui emphasised. “If they fall, they might need a cast … and they might have to be in a wheelchair.

“Their suffering cannot be measured.”

He added the burden on families could also be immense.

“Their children might have to put them in a nursing home if they can’t stay home from work to take care of them,” Lui said. “They might need surgery and they might have a higher chance of other falls.

“The government pays for it, taxpayers pay for it, and society pays for it.”

The charity will organise four health talks for 25 elderly people at a time, led by orthopaedic specialists, to teach them risk prevention methods.

These include use of night lights so elderly people can see clearly and the removal of potential obstacles from passageways in the home.

Lui said participants would be screened by experts and those at high risk of osteoporosis would get special dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scans, which measures bone mineral density and is used to diagnose osteoporosis.

He added elderly people found to have the condition would get a referral to public hospitals for long-term management, but since waiting time lists were long, the society would offer them interim treatment, including calcium and vitamin D supplements.

They would also be given Fosamax, a medicine that can improve bone mineral density and reduce the risk of fractures caused by bone fragility.

“One tablet of calcium supplement is better than drinking several glasses of milk,” Dr. Lui said.

He said people diagnosed with osteopenia would be taught about preventive measures, including appropriate weight-bearing exercise, exposure to sunlight, and a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D.

Specialists can also prescribe calcium and vitamin D supplements.

People assessed to be at high risk of fall injuries will get physiotherapy and exercise sessions designed for their age group for six months.

They will also get fall prevention shoes, which have a broader sole, as well as walking aids such as walking sticks, quad canes, or walking frames.

Wong Lai-yee, 86, a society client, walks with a limp and has pain in her right leg and said she looked forward to an assessment and treatment.

“Before Covid, I used to swim every day, but later I didn’t dare to go out so the pain has worsened,” Wong said. “I’m afraid of falling.

“My son and daughter are overseas. I only have siblings here, but they are old too and live far from me.”