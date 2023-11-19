Hong Kong authorities have opened an investigation into an online trader suspected of selling dog meat, after internet users raised concerns over one of the business’ adverts on social media.

“Some advertisements posted by some online shops in relation to suspected sale of dog meat were detected,” the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said on Sunday.

A spokesman also said the department intended to work alongside police during the investigation.

Authorities took on the case after social media users flagged an advert on the Facebook page of a vendor that offered “fresh and delicious” and “high quality” dog meat for HK$328 (US$42) per kilogram.