The crew of a Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel earned the praise of the Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday for rescuing one of two fishermen who went missing in the country’s waters.

The armed service took to social media to share footage of the man swimming towards the MV Deryoung Space as its crew threw lifebuoys into the water to help him.

Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, the service’s commandant, praised the crew for their efforts and noted the vessel’s captain was one of his fellow countrymen.

“I recognise the exemplary professionalism and commend the humanitarian act of the master, officers and crew of MV Deryoung Space,” he said. “In Philippine waters, our seafarers are indeed our everyday heroes.”

A video screengrab shows the crew of the MV Deryoung Space rescuing one of the fishermen who earlier went missing. Photo: X/@coastguardph

The missing man was found off the coast of the country’s Pangasinan province, about 270km (167 miles) northwest of Manila, at around 2.20pm on Saturday.