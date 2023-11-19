Crew of Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel earn praise for saving fisherman lost in Philippine waters
- Philippine Coast Guard commend crew of MV Deryoung Space, including its Filipino captain, for rescuing one of two fishermen who went missing amid bad weather
- ‘I recognise the exemplary professionalism and commend the humanitarian act of the master, officers and crew of MV Deryoung Space,’ the service’s commandant says
The crew of a Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel earned the praise of the Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday for rescuing one of two fishermen who went missing in the country’s waters.
The armed service took to social media to share footage of the man swimming towards the MV Deryoung Space as its crew threw lifebuoys into the water to help him.
Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, the service’s commandant, praised the crew for their efforts and noted the vessel’s captain was one of his fellow countrymen.
“I recognise the exemplary professionalism and commend the humanitarian act of the master, officers and crew of MV Deryoung Space,” he said. “In Philippine waters, our seafarers are indeed our everyday heroes.”
The missing man was found off the coast of the country’s Pangasinan province, about 270km (167 miles) northwest of Manila, at around 2.20pm on Saturday.
The fisherman was one of two who went missing on Friday when the pair’s boat sank due to bad weather. The other man has yet to be found, with search efforts still ongoing.
The Philippine Coast Guard also said the MV Deryoung Space had only found one of the duo by chance after the weather forced the vessel to change course for the country’s Port of Subic Bay.
South China Sea disputes should not define Beijing-Manila ties, Marcos tells Xi
The ship’s rescue effort prompted local authorities, service members and the rescued fisherman’s family to give the crew a warm welcome upon arriving at the port.
The Post has reached out to Hong Kong’s Marine Department for comment.
The rescue efforts occurred after the Philippines earlier this month accused the Chinese coastguard of “dangerous harassment” of Filipino boats near Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea.
Almost three weeks before the incident, two separate collisions involving Chinese and Philippine vessels occurred during resupply missions.