Hong Kong is set to host pop culture festival ComplexCon’s Asia debut next year, as part of government efforts to boost the post-pandemic economy and tourism, as well as further promote the city’s status as a regional cultural hub, the Post has learned.

ComplexCon Hong Kong will take place from March 22-24 at AsiaWorld-Expo, with the organiser expecting the festival to bring together street style, trainers, art, food and music to attract 30,000 guests from all over Asia.

The fair is among a slew of major events planned for next spring, including Art Basel Hong Kong, which the government is hoping will provide a shot in the arm to the city’s tourism sector and sluggish economy.

Rapper Kid Cudi was among the star-studded line-up for US ComplexCon 2023. Photo: Getty Images/Kayla Oaddams

“Hong Kong has long been at the heart of the global urban culture scene, whose local artists and entrepreneurs collaborate with the international community to drive cultural conversations in both the East and the West,” a ComplexCon Hong Kong spokesman said.