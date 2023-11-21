Masterpieces from the collection of Britain’s prestigious National Gallery will be exhibited in Hong Kong for the first time at the Palace Museum and the director of the UK institution said the collaboration was “extremely promising”.

Visitors to “Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery”, which opens on Wednesday, will see 52 paintings from the 15th to 20th centuries, including works by 50 famed artists such as Raphael, Rembrandt, Monet, and Van Gogh and covering artistic styles from the Renaissance to Post-Impressionism.

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, the director of the National Gallery, said the collaboration had been two years in the making and it was a great opportunity to showcase the collection to an Asian audience because the gallery had not mounted many travelling exhibitions.

“We’ve seen over the past 15 years a growth in tourism to the UK, we’ve seen a lot of young people coming to school or university in Britain, a lot of visitors coming to visit our gallery,” Finaldi said.