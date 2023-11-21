Hong Kong’s deputy chief secretary has appealed to the private sector to capitalise on the booming silver economy and provide more care services for the city’s ageing population, as experts called for better collaboration between the medical and social services sectors to help the elderly.

Warner Cheuk Wing-hing on Tuesday noted that the elderly’s increased spending power had allowed them to seek out more sophisticated and comprehensive services.

He explained that a growing economy meant the elderly were “becoming more financially and physically capable than ever before”, presenting opportunities for the private sector.

Cheuk urged the private sector to grasp the potential of the market by identifying and addressing specific needs and preferences.

Professor Yeoh Eng-kiong of Chinese University discusses the future shape of care for the increasing numbers of elderly Hongkongers. Photo: Sun Yeung

He also asked for more self-financed community care services and high-quality residential care homes for the elderly from private service providers.