Hong Kong police are investigating a crash that killed a 73-year-old minibus driver who appeared to faint before his vehicle slammed into a wall at a junction in Tai Po.

A police spokesman on Thursday night said the green-top minibus, operating route 20P, was believed to have lost control and crashed into a wall at the junction of Kwong Fuk Road and Nam Wan Road at around 8.30pm.

Firefighters freed the driver, who was unconscious, and took him to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in the area. He died soon after arriving.