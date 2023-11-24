Hong Kong police investigate crash involving minibus driver, 73, who died after vehicle slammed into wall
- Police say driver of green-top minibus appeared to faint, slumping over wheel before vehicle collided with wall at junction in Tai Po
- He was taken to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital, but died soon after arriving
Hong Kong police are investigating a crash that killed a 73-year-old minibus driver who appeared to faint before his vehicle slammed into a wall at a junction in Tai Po.
A police spokesman on Thursday night said the green-top minibus, operating route 20P, was believed to have lost control and crashed into a wall at the junction of Kwong Fuk Road and Nam Wan Road at around 8.30pm.
Firefighters freed the driver, who was unconscious, and took him to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital in the area. He died soon after arriving.
A 58-year-old male passenger who suffered injuries to his hands and legs was also transferred to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin.
The front of the minibus, which was running between Tai Po Market MTR station and Fung Yuen, was severely damaged.
The force said the minibus was travelling along Nam Wan Road when it turned right onto Kwong Fuk Road. The driver reportedly appeared to faint, slumping over the wheel before the vehicle collided with the wall near Wong Shiu Chi Secondary School.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The road was partially closed following the incident.
Earlier this month, a 72-year-old taxi driver was reported to have lost consciousness while driving near Cheung Tsing Tunnel, resulting in the cab crashing into a kerb. The man later died in Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan.