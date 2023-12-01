Hongkongers and tourists were treated to a close encounter with visiting Chinese astronauts on Friday, as members of a national space programme delegation enjoyed a tour of Tsim Sha Tsui on their final day in the city.

The group, including astronauts Liu Boming, Wang Yaping and Zhang Lu set off for an open-top double-decker bus tour from the Star Ferry pier at around 10.45am, waving to pedestrians as they took in the sights.

The unannounced bus tour did not attract a large crowd, but some passers-by were happy to catch a glimpse of the visitors.

A bus carrying members of the delegation drives through Tsim Sha Tsui. Their four-day trip wraps up on Friday. Photo: Jelly Tse

Among them was Tina Zhang, a tourist from Shenzhen, who said she was very excited as she had not expected to see the astronauts in Hong Kong.