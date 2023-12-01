‘I am ecstatic’: Hongkongers and tourists treated to surprise encounter with visiting Chinese astronauts as they take in sights of Tsim Sha Tsui
- Members of space programme delegation, including astronauts Liu Boming, Wang Yaping and Zhang Lu set off for open-top bus tour of popular tourist area
- Passers-by excited by chance to catch a glimpse of astronauts, who wrap up four-day visit with farewell ceremony in afternoon before heading to Macau
Hongkongers and tourists were treated to a close encounter with visiting Chinese astronauts on Friday, as members of a national space programme delegation enjoyed a tour of Tsim Sha Tsui on their final day in the city.
The group, including astronauts Liu Boming, Wang Yaping and Zhang Lu set off for an open-top double-decker bus tour from the Star Ferry pier at around 10.45am, waving to pedestrians as they took in the sights.
The unannounced bus tour did not attract a large crowd, but some passers-by were happy to catch a glimpse of the visitors.
Among them was Tina Zhang, a tourist from Shenzhen, who said she was very excited as she had not expected to see the astronauts in Hong Kong.
“I am ecstatic, my teenage daughter is a huge fan of Wang Yaping,” the 43-year-old said, referring to the first Chinese woman astronaut to conduct a spacewalk.
“My daughter once said ‘I am really jealous of Wang’s daughter for having a mother like Wang’,” she said with a chuckle.
She added she had only seen astronauts on television and in textbooks.
Liu, Wang and Zhang took part in the Shenzhou-12, 13 and 15 missions respectively.
Zhang said she felt the visit could help Hong Kong produce its own space talent.
“I look forward to one day seeing astronauts from the Greater Bay Area and I think we should aim towards that,” she added.
The delegation touched down at the Hong Kong Museum of Art after the bus trip.
Also in the area was university student Jung Wong, who said she had no idea the astronauts were visiting.
“We saw many cameras and security people so we stopped by, thinking it might be a visit by film stars,” Wong said.
“I haven’t been following news related to space and I doubt a visit by the astronauts can substantially boost an interest in the subject in Hong Kong.”
The 17-strong delegation’s visit to Hong Kong, led by China Manned Space Agency deputy director general Lin Xiqiang, is the first by Chinese astronauts since 2012, when crew members from the Shenzhou-9 mission toured the city.
Members of the delegation earlier in the four day visit spoke to pupils at a school in North Point, attended a variety show held at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom and visited the central government’s liaison office in the city, where they met its director Zheng Yanxiong.
The delegation also attended an exhibition opening ceremony at the Science Museum, and met students at Polytechnic University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
A farewell ceremony at Government House on Friday afternoon will be the final engagement before the group heads to Macau.