Under the change that came into effect on Friday, families with children born on or after October 25 and who have been waiting for public flats for two years can be considered as Category A priority tenants for transitional housing. Other applicants are eligible only after waiting for three years.

“The Housing Bureau anticipates the measures will help families [in need] with newborns … [to] break away from the difficulties swiftly and have a better quality of life,” he said.

A government spokesman on Friday said the adjustment of requirements for tenants of transitional housing aimed “to promote fertility and create a childbearing environment”.

The waiting time for transitional housing for Hong Kong public flat applicants with newborns has been slashed from three years to two, in the latest measure by the government to boost birth rates.

Transitional housing is the provision of short-term accommodation for individuals or families waiting to be allocated a permanent flat by authorities.

Under the policy, organisations operating transitional housing should allocate at least 80 per cent of a project’s flats to Category A tenants.

Interested families must submit applications for transitional housing before their child’s first birthday.

Lawmaker Scott Leung Man-kwong, deputy chairman of the Legislative Council’s housing panel, said the move could benefit families struggling in subdivided flats.

“We see many families living in subdivided flats, and the environment is not ideal for raising children,” Leung said. “Whether it’s the cramped space, hygiene or safety, they pose issues for children. If they can apply for transitional housing a year earlier, they can live in them earlier, which will be beneficial for their upbringing.”

Sze Lai-shan, deputy director of the Society for Community Organisation, said she also welcomed the policy but doubted whether it would help increase the birth rate.

“I think it is good, especially for pregnant women living in subdivided flats,” she said. “It’s very difficult for them to live in those small flats.”

To boost the birth rate, the government announced in October it would give a HK$20,000 (US$2,560) cash handout to permanent residents for each newborn. But Sze warned the measure might fail to convince couples to have children as many parents had to give up work to raise them.

Instead the government should offer additional subsidies to prospective couples, cap the waiting period for public housing at three years and move applicants into transitional housing immediately, she said.

“First, I think they need to shorten the waiting time for public housing,” she said. “Then, there should be more subsidies for people who have children.”

On Thursday, the Housing Authority announced that the average waiting time for a public rental flat had edged up to 5.6 years, the first increase in more than 12 months. The figure would continue to rise in the first half of 2024, the government warned.

In his October policy address , Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu pledged to provide more support for families with newborns and foster a better environment for new parents in the face of the city’s record-low birth rate.

Lee said the government aimed to boost the number of newborns annually by a fifth on average over the next three years through new measures, including the HK$20,000 cash handout and faster access to public housing.

He also gave families with newborns a better chance to purchase government-subsidised flats, with 10 per cent of homes for balloting reserved for them.

Additional reporting by Ambrose Li