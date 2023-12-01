Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu congratulated the winners at the ceremony, saying that they, with their different cultural backgrounds and upbringings, represented the spirit of the city.

Seven were selected by a panel of judges for their remarkable accomplishments in the perseverance, community, culture, innovation, teamwork, youth and sustainability categories. The eighth was chosen by readers and picked up the Lion Rock People’s Choice Award.

The trio were among the eight winners of this year’s awards, the 11th edition of the annual campaign co-organised by the South China Morning Post and developer Sino Group. The award winners were announced at a ceremony on Friday evening at the Conrad Hong Kong hotel.

“It has been a challenging few years for Hong Kong, especially since 2019,” Lee said. “But throughout, the people of Hong Kong have persevered. Throughout, the spirit of Hong Kong has prevailed.

“They are creative and supremely steadfast in their work, their beliefs and the difference they can make.”

The city leader praised their contribution in areas spanning technology, medicine, education, culture, sports, community service and more.

“They make a profound difference,” Lee said. “For the people of Hong Kong. For everyone of us.

“They are but a fraction of that unbeatable Hong Kong spirit – of a community that has come together once again.”

Judging panel chairman Paulo Pong said the campaign provided an opportunity to recognise the contributions of Hong Kong’s unsung heroes.

“Some of these local heroes may be nameless, but their power is significant,” said Pong, who is also the founder and managing director of Hong Kong-based wine wholesaler and retailer the Altaya Group.

“We sincerely appreciate the dedication and commitment of the participants of the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, and we hope that by acknowledging their efforts, more people will be inspired to uphold the spirit of vigilance and assistance that characterises the people of Hong Kong.

“This will make our home more beautiful and virtuous, and it will give us more confidence to face every challenge that lies ahead in the future.”

Sanday Chongo Kabange took home the community award. Photo: Kong Yat-pang

Post CEO Catherine So said she hoped the winners’ stories could move and inspire the public.

“The Spirit of Hong Kong Awards pays tribute to extraordinary individuals who dedicate themselves to bettering our community and improving the lives of others. They exemplify the Spirit of Hong Kong through kindness, courage and determination,” she said.

“It is such a privilege and pleasure that each year we are given the opportunity, through the awards, to shine a light on those remarkable individuals who go above and beyond to improve the lives of others.”

Zambian volunteer Sanday Chongo Kabange, who works with NGOs in the city on a range of societal causes, took home the community award.

Hong Kong artist Sophia Hotung, who devotes her time to charitable causes despite having multiple illnesses, bagged the culture award.

The innovation award went to Florence Chan Hiu-ling, co-founder of a start-up that has developed a navigation belt to help the visually impaired safely traverse the city’s streets.

Florence Chan won the innovation award. Photo: Elson Li

University student Michael Chan Sheung-yee, who survived brain cancer in infancy and went on to set up an agency to help students with mental health problems, took home the perseverance award.

Charity Feeding Hong Kong, which tackles the twin problems of food waste and hunger by redistributing quality edible goods to provide support for those in need, won the teamwork award.

Lab0ver, a group dedicated to collecting and recycling food waste from the community, bagged the sustainability award.

Ingrid Chan was the winner in the youth category. Photo: Kong Yat-pang

The prize in the youth category went to 17-year-old Ingrid Chan Wai-hin, who invented an award-winning application designed to enable elderly individuals with dementia to engage in fun, immersive games specifically created to enhance their cognitive abilities and physical movements.

Lee Hoi-wu, who took over her family’s decades-old restaurant business in 2014, won the Lion Rock People’s Choice Award.

Her cha chaan teng, Ngan Lung Cafe, opened in 1968 on a small street in Lei Yue Mun Fishing Village and is known for mouth-watering signature dishes such as Hong Kong-style French toast with egg white and fermented bean curd, as well as abalone steamed with sake.

Lee Hoi-wu won the Lion Rock People’s Choice Award. Photo: Kong Yat-pang

The awards, established in 2013, shine a light on the city’s unsung heroes and celebrate their achievements. Nominees are ordinary people who make a difference by supporting the wider community with their dedication and efforts.

The awards have recognised more than 200 unsung heroes and told their stories over the past decade.