“Fifi will need it every month for the rest of her life,” said the 28-year-old fashion stylist, who paid a monthly premium of HK$854 a month. “I paid for a plan so I thought they should cover it.”

The dog received an injection of the arthritis drug Pentocasan, costing HK$170 (US$28) a month.

Hong Kong dog owner Cyrl Azur made monthly insurance claims for her 12-year-old mongrel Fifi’s injections for arthritis until her insurer OneDegree suddenly stopped paying, saying there had been a “policy revamp”.

Since the update, however, the drug has been listed in her policy under supplements, excluded from her coverage. It also said the insurer had the right to alter the terms when renewing the policy.

OneDegree told the Post it reviewed its pricing annually and made adjustments depending on medical inflation.

It also updated the list of drugs covered periodically and excluded supplements after consulting veterinary surgeons. It moved Pentosan to the list of excluded items in January.

Inconsistency in policies, hidden terms and steep yearly increases of premiums are among the complaints of Hong Kong pet owners who buy insurance coverage for their pets.

The Consumer Council received 16 complaints related to pet insurance since 2021, including five in the first 10 months of this year.

It said price and claim disputes were a major concern, including one complaint about a veterinary clinic being excluded from the network coverage, resulting in a reduced claim ceiling.

The Insurance Complaints Bureau received six complaints about pet insurance since 2021, mainly relating to policy terms and exclusions.

A Consumer Council report on 23 pet insurance plans in March found that policies for dogs of the same age and breed could vary by more than HK$12,000 (US$1,529) a year.

The premium for older dogs was higher too. Eighteen of the policies had a maximum enrolment age of eight, while the other five accepted new applications for pets up to 11 or 12 years old.

Pet insurance usually covers veterinary consultations, medicines, X-ray and laboratory tests, surgery and boarding fees, with plans having different maximum payouts and co-payment requirements.

Unaware that it cost more to insure an older pet, Azur was shocked when the premium for her second mongrel, Muimui, doubled from HK$763 to HK$1,459 when it turned 13.

Switching plans was not an option as most insurers do not allow new sign-ups for dogs over eight years old.

“My dogs are old now,” she said. “If they need anything to prevent them from being in pain for the rest of their life, I’m scared the company will just keep changing its policy until I can’t claim anything.”

Another pet owner, creative designer Mandy Loo*, 35, said she could only claim HK$210 for her cat’s medical bill of more than HK$3,000.

Her eight-month-old British Shorthair, Master Bao, underwent tests after having flu symptoms and was diagnosed with a tickborne disease. The vet prescribed eye drops and antibiotics.

But her insurer rejected her claims for the full bill, saying the prescription was unrelated to the diagnosis. She was reimbursed an additional HK$100 for the antibiotics after she appealed.

A first-time pet owner, Loo said she bought insurance at a friend’s recommendation and did not do much research on the terms.

“I thought kittens had weaker immunity when young, so I wanted to buy insurance for it, but it turned out that one visit to the vet was the cost of my annual premium,” she said.

Most pet insurers in Hong Kong offer general policies for dogs and cats, with most excluding certain breeds deemed dangerous such as Dogo Argentino, Fila Braziliero, Japanese Tosa, Pit Bull Terriers and Tibetan Mastiffs.

Insurer OneDegree, which offers coverage for all breeds, said the monthly premium for a 10-year-old Tibetan Mastiff, which has an average lifespan of 12 to 15 years, is up to HK$1,446 a month.

Deputy chief executive Emily Chow Mei-wah said although pet insurance had been available for a long time, only 3 to 5 per cent of Hong Kong pet owners insured their pets, compared with 40 per cent in Sweden and 25 per cent in Britain.

“Many owners don’t realise how expensive vet fees can be until something happens to their pets, but then it is too late to sign up as those illnesses will be considered pre-existing conditions,” she said.

She said the average pet owner spent HK$6,200 a year on premiums during the first six years of their pets’ lives, but that sum could rise to more than HK$10,000 as the animals aged.

“Because pets cannot tell us what is wrong, vets usually conduct many tests, like blood tests and ultrasound scans, bumping up the cost,” Wong said.

Many illnesses surfaced after pets turned 10 years old, she added, which was why many insurers rejected applications or even stopped renewing policies for older pets.

Lawren Durocher-Babek, a veterinary surgeon from the United States who has been in Hong Kong for five years, said that purebred dogs were harder to get coverage for compared with mixed breeds.

The Consumer Council advises owners to compare policies before buying insurance. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

For example, she said, as golden retrievers were known to have a higher incidence of cancer and Labrador retrievers often had hip problems, “many insurance companies won’t cover any type of orthopaedic abnormalities in those dogs”.

She advised owners to buy insurance as early as possible to avoid their pet’s pre-existing conditions being excluded for coverage.

The Consumer Council highlighted that coverage items and premiums could change even if a policy was renewed, and advised pet owners to compare policies before buying.

It said insurers may look at the past claim records for a pet, its age or health condition, and make adjustments accordingly.

*Name changed at interviewee’s request