“The report refuted rumours of death from overworking, heart attack or genetic diseases,” the organisation on Wednesday said.

Funny was a service animal from the Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dogs Services charity, which said a veterinary surgeon who examined the canine suspected it had died from poisoning.

The five-year-old Labrador retriever, named Funny, collapsed while accompanying its visually impaired user at The Lohas in Tseung Kwan O on November 13.

Hong Kong police are investigating the death of a guide dog after it collapsed at a shopping centre last month, with the incident prompting some internet users to raise questions about the use of service animals.

The Post has learned that officers from the Tseung Kwan O specialised team, who are trained in combating animal cruelty, have been tasked with investigating the case.

A report from City University’s Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences said the dog was in good health before it died.

Police launched an investigation after the centre posted a statement online saying the university report had suggested the dog died of suspected poisoning.

The charity said that it was considering sending Funny’s tissue samples to a veterinary institution in the US for toxicology testing.

Funny was born in August 2018 and bred by the centre. Photo: Hong Kong Seeing Eye Dogs Services

Some internet users hit out at the organisation, speculating over claims of abuse and calling on others to sign a petition to abolish the use of guide dogs in Hong Kong.

“Why are there still people supporting guide dogs, encouraging the lifelong enslavement of dogs, and only expressing sympathy after the guide dog’s death, saying that it’s served its purpose?” said one resident on social media in the more than 480 comments on the charity’s Facebook page. “It’s truly nauseating.”

Another animal-lover, Hermione Ko Hay-man, who spoke out online against the incident, told the Post she used to volunteer with the organisation years ago, but changed her mind after she witnessed a user bringing their guide dog outdoors during a black rainstorm.

“I reflected and thought, should we stop this?” said Ko, a social worker in her 40s. “Do they really like their job or are we exploiting them on the basis that they are a working breed?”

Some social media users voiced concerns after an image circulated showing Funny lying motionless on the ground at the shopping centre. Photo: Facebook/Hong Kong Animal Post

She said she appreciated that guide dogs helped visually impaired users, but was not sure whether such assistance was worth risking the animal’s welfare.

“Of course there is a special bond between humans and animals, but guide dogs are exposed to a lot more danger and it’s depriving them of being able to live a different way,” she said.

Ellen Wong Ching-yan, the head of training at Seeing Eye Dog Services, emphasised that the animals’ lives did not revolve entirely around work.

“Guide dogs lead regular lives, and their users have to walk them a few times a day,” she said. “Taking them on walks and going to dog parks also allow the users to socialise,” she said.

Other than helping the visually impaired go about their lives, guide dogs also provided companionship, with many users and their animals developing special bonds, she said.

Users were selected according to their family situation, living conditions and whether they were ready to take care of the animal in the long term, Wong said.

“We also make contact with the families and users once every two-to-three months to see how they are adapting to the guide dog,” she said.

According to the charity’s website, Funny was born in August 2018 and bred by the centre.

A photo of the dog lying motionless next to its user before it collapsed circulated on social media last month, with witnesses claiming it had been breathing very rapidly and vomiting water.

Seeing Eye Dog Services later issued a statement confirming the dog had died after attempts to resuscitate it failed, and extended its condolences to Joe, the animal’s visually impaired user.

Guide dogs were only allowed in the city as recently as 2012, returning after a thirty-year gap following an initial attempt to introduce them ended in tragedy in 1976 when one was hit by a minivan and killed.

There are about 50 guide dogs in use, and the charity estimates that at least 1,900 are needed, given the city has 190,000 visually impaired residents.

Golden retrievers, Labradors and German shepherds are the most popular breeds selected to become guide dogs because of their ability to learn and temperament.

Additional reporting by Clifford Lo