Hong Kong firefighters recover man’s body from excavator submerged in fish pond

Hong Kong firefighters on Tuesday night recovered the body of a man from an excavator that had become submerged in a fish pond.

The Fire Services Department received a report at around 6.30pm that the heavy construction equipment had plunged into the pond off Yau Pok Road in Yuen Long’s Tai Sang Wai, with the caller concerned someone was still inside.

A team of firefighters with diving and lighting equipment were dispatched to the site and retrieved the driver, a man in his 60s. He was confirmed dead at the scene.