Hong Kong firefighters recover man’s body from excavator submerged in fish pond
- Fire Services Department receive report of heavy construction equipment plunging into pond in Yuen Long’s Tai Sang Wai, with caller concerned victim still inside
- Police and Labour Department officials looking into incident after rescuers recover body and lift excavator from pond
Hong Kong firefighters on Tuesday night recovered the body of a man from an excavator that had become submerged in a fish pond.
The Fire Services Department received a report at around 6.30pm that the heavy construction equipment had plunged into the pond off Yau Pok Road in Yuen Long’s Tai Sang Wai, with the caller concerned someone was still inside.
A team of firefighters with diving and lighting equipment were dispatched to the site and retrieved the driver, a man in his 60s. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
A crane was brought in around 8.30pm and lifted the excavator out of the pond.
Police are investigating the case, while the Labour Department has dispatched officials to gather information on the incident.
