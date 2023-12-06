More than 100 people, including schoolchildren and corporate executives, took part in an annual tournament hosted by the Hong Kong Football Club (HKFC) at the Happy Valley Recreation Ground last month.

Co-organised by the HKFC and Operation Santa Claus (OSC), the event on November 19 was part of a month-long charity drive held by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK every year.

Celebrating its 36th anniversary this year, OSC has raised HK$369 million (US$47.2 million) to support the community through 338 charitable projects since 1988.

Laurent Laporte, head coach of the U10 football team at the HKFC, says the tournament gives young players a chance to support children and families from underprivileged backgrounds. Photo: Bharat Khemlani

In an interview with the Post, Mark Grainger, chairman of the HKFC soccer section, expressed his gratitude for the initiative, saying that he believed the sport embodied the unique ability to bring people together and create a sense of unity.