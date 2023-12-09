The hosting of large-scale international events is a powerful statement that Hong Kong is back as an international player after three years of pandemic isolation. It also provides an opportunity to think ambitiously about Hong Kong’s long-term cultural aspirations.

In the 2022 policy address, the government launched a Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund as it sought to bring major events back and re-establish Hong Kong as the region’s premier travel destination.

To consolidate Hong Kong’s status as a premier events capital, investment and strategic planning are crucial. This vision extends beyond the current government’s term, requiring collaboration between officials and cultural leaders to formulate a comprehensive long-term strategy that not only focuses on staging mega events but also provides development opportunities for the arts, culture and creative sectors.

Capacity-building across these sectors is vital if Hong Kong is to become a thriving hub of East-West cultural exchange, as envisioned in China’s 14th five-year plan. This is a perfect, unmissable opportunity for the government to think boldly about Hong Kong’s position as a cultural capital in relation to other top cities in the region and beyond, even a decade or two into the future.

The business sector should also support the cause by tapping deep into its international connections and resources. New World Development CEO Adrian Cheng Chi-kong reportedly helped bring the Louis Vuitton show to Hong Kong. Other business leaders should follow his example and raise the bar even higher.

In the immediate term, and more practically, the staging of word-class events is a useful way to improve the global perception of Hong Kong as negative views of the city persist overseas. It is regrettable that some countries have placed travel warnings on Hong Kong in recent years. This is despite the return of calm and peace to our streets for some time after the 2019 unrest and the city’s low crime rates.

Hong Kong might well have slipped behind regional rivals such as Singapore in terms of blockbuster events on the business and cultural calendar during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that the city is gradually reclaiming its status as an international events hub, it should push further by making it even more attractive for foreign artists and athletes to pick Hong Kong as the stage to showcase their talents. This is important if Hong Kong is to avoid being passed over again for concerts by global superstars such as Taylor Swift

With the expected completion of the Kai Tak Sports Park next year, the authorities should prioritise making entry visas more convenient for concert crews and streamline customs clearance for show equipment.

The recent wave of high-profile events in Hong Kong highlights the city’s comeback as an international player. To secure its status, the government must invest in long-term strategies, foster cultural development and collaborate with business and cultural leaders to elevate Hong Kong’s position as a premier events capital.

Francis Neoton Cheung is the convenor of Doctoral Exchange, a public policy research collective, and a former member of the Land and Building Advisory Committee. He is a member of the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit Expert Group