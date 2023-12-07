The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau is scheduled to meet a Legco panel on Monday next week to discuss the plan.

“We are not demanding lawmakers make decisions on museum content and location in a short period of time,” Yeung told reporters a day after his bureau submitted a paper to the Legislative Council outlining the suggestion.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung on Thursday said the proposal was only a preliminary idea, and the government was still gathering opinions.

The Hong Kong Science Museum will be better off relocating for its coming expansion, the city’s culture minister has said, calling its current site in Tsim Sha Tsui “suitable” to be turned into a new institution showcasing the nation’s achievements.

In the paper, the bureau suggested moving the Science Museum to the site of the Hong Kong Heritage Museum in Sha Tin, which would close and have its collection moved to other venues across the city.

The move would free up the Science Museum’s site in Tsim Sha Tsui for the new showcase on national successes, a project unveiled in this year’s policy address as one of the measures to promote patriotic education.

Culture minister Kevin Yeung (centre) says lawmakers will be asked to make a decision on the proposal immediately. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The new museum will present national history, including foreign invasions and the country’s resistance, the development of the Chinese Communist Party and the founding of China. National security, aerospace technology and Hong Kong-specific content are also expected to be included.

Authorities chose the downtown site for the convenience in attracting visitos and availability of large space, the bureau said.

Yeung said that after reviewing museums in the city last year, the government found that several exhibitions at the Heritage Museum might be better suited to being housed in future institutions that were yet to be completed.

For example, its Cantonese opera exhibition could be relocated to a future museum promoting the city’s intangible cultural heritage, and its Jin Yong Gallery and Bruce Lee Gallery could be brought to a coming venue for pop culture, he said.

“Through the review we also found that we needed more space to upgrade the exhibits of the Science Museum,” Yeung said. “Simply expanding the museum on the original site might not suit our objectives.”

The review led authorities to propose turning the Heritage Museum site into a larger Science Museum, he added.

A space suit on display at the Hong Kong Science Museum. A government review found the venue needed more room for upgrades. Photo: Sam Tsang

Lingnan University Professor Lau Chi-pang, who is also a lawmaker, said revamping the Science Museum was a positive step as it lagged behind its counterparts in mainland China and overseas.

But he expressed concerns over the government’s spending on multiple new museums.

“We all know that running a public museum is like burning money,” Lau said. “Where does the money come from?”

Lawmaker Frankie Ngan Man-yu, who met Yeung on Thursday morning to discuss the plan, said the government’s proposal was too complicated.

“Why not just find a place to build an expanded science museum?” said Ngan, adding the government should not struggle to find land. “The current proposal might result in a lot more time and money spent.”