A shopping centre in a Hong Kong business district has launched Christmas-themed handicraft workshops for both young and old to create their own festive wreaths and small plant displays, with proceeds going to charity.

Pacific Place in Admiralty is hosting the workshops which run until January 2. Funds raised from the event will go to Operation Santa Claus (OSC) , a long-time charity partner of Swire Properties, the owner and operator of the centre.

As part of its commitment to giving back to the community, Swire Properties has extended an invitation to about 50 participants from the Foodlink Foundation, Children Chiropractic Foundation, Methodist Centre Aldrich Bay Integrated Children & Youth Services, Chai Wan Baptist Church Social Service and Amigos HK.

Ko Oi-wan, a Foodlink Foundation volunteer, found the snowdrop lamp workshop to be meaningful. Photo: Ariel Lo

The individuals have the opportunity to participate in the shopping centre’s festive workshops, which for adults include crafting fairy wreaths and snowdrop lamps, while children will be able to try their hand at making mushroom terrariums, sealable glass containers that typically house miniature plants.

Ko Oi-wan, a volunteer in her 70s from the Foodlink Foundation, found the snowdrop lamp workshop to be meaningful because the activity helped foster a sense of community and camaraderie with her peers.