Operation Santa Claus: Hong Kong shopping centre holds Christmas-themed handicraft workshops for charity
- Pacific Place in Admiralty is hosting the activities that run until January 2
- Young and old can learn to create their own festive wreaths and terrariums, with proceeds going to annual fundraising drive Operation Santa Claus
A shopping centre in a Hong Kong business district has launched Christmas-themed handicraft workshops for both young and old to create their own festive wreaths and small plant displays, with proceeds going to charity.
As part of its commitment to giving back to the community, Swire Properties has extended an invitation to about 50 participants from the Foodlink Foundation, Children Chiropractic Foundation, Methodist Centre Aldrich Bay Integrated Children & Youth Services, Chai Wan Baptist Church Social Service and Amigos HK.
The individuals have the opportunity to participate in the shopping centre’s festive workshops, which for adults include crafting fairy wreaths and snowdrop lamps, while children will be able to try their hand at making mushroom terrariums, sealable glass containers that typically house miniature plants.
Ko Oi-wan, a volunteer in her 70s from the Foodlink Foundation, found the snowdrop lamp workshop to be meaningful because the activity helped foster a sense of community and camaraderie with her peers.
“I found the lighting and mirrors in the workshop to be absolutely beautiful,” she said. “The angels, butterflies, flowers and more added such a delightful touch.”
“As a volunteer at Foodlink, it’s truly satisfying to care for others by sharing food. Seeing the smiles on people’s faces when we distribute meals in the neighbourhood is incredibly rewarding,” Ko added.
Meanwhile, the mushroom terrarium workshop offered parents the opportunity to strengthen their bonds with their children.
Apart from workshops, the festive activities this year at the shopping centre also include dance and live orchestra performances.
“Christmas is a season of love and giving, and our collaboration with OSC allows us to connect stakeholders for a shared cause and make a positive impact,” said Wing Chiu, general manager of Pacific Place at Swire Properties.
“The collaboration with OSC not only allows Pacific Place to make a positive impact in the community but also provides valuable insights into social issues and community needs, enabling us to develop more impactful and sustainable programmes in future.”
Chiu said the shopping centre aimed to actively engage with the local community through the festive events, spreading joy and creating memorable experiences for all.
“We extend a warm welcome to families, children, foreign domestic workers and the underprivileged to join us in celebrating the joy and spirit of Christmas at Pacific Place.”
In addition to collaborating with OSC, Pacific Place has partnered with “r é n”, a social enterprise committed to supporting underprivileged youth in Hong Kong by providing them with job opportunities through placements with partners.
OSC is an annual fundraising campaign organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK to help local charities.
Since 1988, OSC has raised HK$369 million (US$47 million) to support the Hong Kong community through 338 charitable projects. There are 15 charitable projects being funded by OSC this year.