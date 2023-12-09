The characters from the Duffy and Friends universe embodied the values of love and friendship, which were particularly significant during the holidays, said Mary Lam, director of merchandise at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The six handmade “Christmas Duffy” and “LinaBell” plush toys are now on display at Marty’s General Store at the theme park until December 13, the second day of the two-day online event. All proceeds will be used to support the 16 charities covered under this year’s OSC campaign.

Six Christmas-themed plush toys of popular Disney characters will be sold online this month for a Hong Kong charity campaign in an effort to promote the values of love and friendship during the holiday season.

“All of these plush toys [to be donated to OSC] are handmade by skilled artisans,” she said. “Each one is a unique collector’s item, complete with a certificate and presented in an intricately designed box.”

The “Holiday Wishes Charity Postcards” fundraiser is also making a return for the fifth consecutive year, with an aim to spread the holiday spirit by sending tens of thousands of Christmas wishes to the family and friends of guests at the Disneyland resort in the city.

Each postcard costs HK$10 (US$1.20) and the proceeds will be donated to OSC.

Two new festive Disney-themed postcards, one featuring characters from Mickey Mouse and Friends and the other from Duffy and Friends, have been added to the mix, according to Lam.

“Through these initiatives, Hong Kong Disneyland brings joy and positivity to the community,” she said. “Each year, tens of thousands of Christmas cards filled with wishes and dreams are delivered from our guests to their loved ones.”

Committed to contributing to the community, the theme park has also launched a range of other programmes to help those in need and spread the holiday spirit.

Building on the success of last year’s initiative, Hong Kong Disneyland is continuing its “Disney Ultimate Toy Drive” this year. Thousands of toys will be donated to local charities as part of this effort.

The theme park said it would also donate to various organisations, such as the Hong Kong Children’s Hospital.

Disneyland hosted a special event on Saturday to celebrate the achievements of athletes from the China delegation of the 2023 Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

The event celebrated International Day of Disabled Persons, with the aim of showcasing the theme park’s commitment to inclusivity and support for athletes with disabilities.

“I consider it a privilege to work for this theme park and have the opportunity to bring joy to those who are less advantaged,” Lam said. “It’s a way to spread happiness and magic, and seeing their smiles makes it all worthwhile.”

Since 1988, OSC has raised HK$369 million (US$47.3 million) to support the Hong Kong community through 338 charitable projects.