She said she started doing the care work as part of a government project about three years ago, noting that similar support services were lacking in the past.

The 60-year-old retired assistant nurse plays with the children, helps with homework and prepares dinner before the parents come to collect them at around 7pm.

Twice a week, Hongkonger Yung Lai-pui picks up three children from school and brings them back to her public housing flat in Sha Tin, taking care of the youngsters so their parents can continue to work.

“We didn’t have such a service and had to sacrifice our job to raise our children,” she said, adding that she had stayed home to look after her own sons as they grew up.

Yung is one of more than 1,700 so-called community nannies taking part in the government’s Neighbourhood Support Child Care Project. Support workers like her are paid to look after youngsters under the programme, which uses dedicated centres and the homes of carers.

Those involved said the initiative offered much-needed respite for working parents.

But its impact was limited because of a shortage of carers, who were ageing and rarely replaced by young newcomers, they said. The service also remained largely unknown.

Yung, a divorcee who lives alone, said the work was intense and required patience when looking after more than one young child at a time, especially when they fought or broke furniture.

She said she had to take time to calm the kids down, adding that training and her own past experience raising three boys helped prepare her.

Chief Executive John Lee has unveiled measures to boost the city’s record-low birth rate. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Yung used to spare every Wednesday afternoon for the care work but decided to commit more time after retiring over a year ago.

She now looks after two to three children, aged up to nine, at a time. She has cared for 20 children at her home so far, and helped look after others at a neighbourhood centre run by the Hong Kong Single Parents Association.

The grandmother of three said she felt her work was a lifeline for parents.

“Community carers can help parents who are burdened with work and childcare,” she said.

The service is run by 18 subsidised operators, charging parents HK$10 (US$1) to HK$24 per hour for childcare, with low-income families benefiting from reduced or waived fees.

Carers looking after children in their homes are paid HK$25 per hour.

The programme had 1,761 home-based carers as of June, according to official data, and served 10,319 children aged under nine in 2022-23.

In his October policy address, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced that the incentive payment for carers would rise from HK$25 per hour to between HK$40 and HK$60 in April next year. The number of service places would also double to about 2,000, benefiting 20,000 people, as part of measures to encourage couples to have children amid the city’s record-low birth rate.

The average number of children per woman dropped from 1.3 in 2017 to just 0.9 last year, when about 32,000 were born in the city.

Neely Yuen helps out at a care centre for children three times a week. Photo: Jelly Tse

Jessie Yu Sau-chu, chief executive of the Hong Kong Single Parents Association which has run the service in Sha Tin since 2009, said her organisation had about 85 carers, mostly aged between 40 and 70, looking after 30 to 35 children every day. The carers included housewives and retirees as well as those who had other jobs.

She said the association gave support workers childcare training, matched them with children living nearby and arranged for them to meet parents before beginning their work. Each carer was allowed to attend to up to three children at a time.

Yu said demand was huge from parents who could not afford to hire domestic helpers, but the shortage of carers meant help was not always readily available, including when support workers did not live nearby. She added the organisation also faced difficulties retaining and recruiting carers.

The increased incentive payments would provide a boost for the programme, according to Yu, who urged authorities to offer other incentives such as awards to recognise the work, and more funding and staff for operators to add training courses.

Angela Wong Mei-fung, project head at the Hong Kong Family Welfare Society which runs the service in Sai Kung, said the number of carers was dropping as they grew old and quit or cut back on hours. Others left after taking other jobs to earn more or migrated overseas.

She added the service was still not well known to many.

Wong’s organisation has about 40 carers, some of whom are in their 60s and 70s, looking after 500 to 600 children per year through the programme.

“The carers are ageing,” she said. “We hope to attract younger carers from different parts of the district to meet the demand.”

Wong said the number of inquiries from those interested in joining picked up after the announcement of increased incentives, but she urged authorities to step up promotion and coordinate training to attract more newcomers.

Retired kindergarten principal Neely Yuen Kwan-yee is another offering her help as a carer.

The 73-year-old, who has worked as a carer since 2019 at a centre looking after toddlers, helps out up to three days a week, playing with the children and providing bathroom and diaper assistance.

Most of the children came from single-parent and low-income families, she said.

Yuen, who lives alone after her husband died about 10 years ago, said she took up the work because she had decades of experience working with children in her former job and she was willing to help.

Normally three to four carers worked together to look after about a dozen youngsters at the centre, she said, but the toddlers sometimes made the work challenging by misbehaving. Some parents also made extra demands, such as controlling how much water and food to give their children and the frequency of diaper changes.

The grandmother of four said that although she did not decide to get involved for the money, she welcomed the government’s efforts to recognise and reward the work through better payment.

“It’s heartwarming when the children I look after greet me and hug me out in the neighbourhood,” Yuen said.