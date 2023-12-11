An engineer who worked as a part-time taxi driver died in a car accident on Monday after his cab rammed into a flower bed and flipped over near Hong Kong Disneyland following an 18-hour shift.

The 30-year-old man was driving along Penny’s Bay Highway towards the theme park on Lantau Island before 3am when the crash occurred, according to police.

“When [his vehicle was] approaching the entrance of Magic Road roundabout, it reportedly lost control, rammed into a traffic sign, then rammed into a flower bed and overturned,” the force said.

Firefighters freed the driver from the vehicle, which was badly damaged in the crash. Photo: Cable TV News

A passer-by discovered the overturned taxi and alerted police at 3.06am.