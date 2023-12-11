Hong Kong engineer who worked as part-time taxi driver dies after cab rams into flower bed, flips over
- The 30-year-old man was close to entrance of Magic Road roundabout when his vehicle lost control, the force says
- Victim, who often worked as part-time driver on weekends, was on duty for 18 hours, according to police insider
An engineer who worked as a part-time taxi driver died in a car accident on Monday after his cab rammed into a flower bed and flipped over near Hong Kong Disneyland following an 18-hour shift.
The 30-year-old man was driving along Penny’s Bay Highway towards the theme park on Lantau Island before 3am when the crash occurred, according to police.
“When [his vehicle was] approaching the entrance of Magic Road roundabout, it reportedly lost control, rammed into a traffic sign, then rammed into a flower bed and overturned,” the force said.
A passer-by discovered the overturned taxi and alerted police at 3.06am.
“Upon the arrival of police personnel, the unconscious victim was found trapped inside the taxi,” a source familiar with the case said.
He said firefighters freed the driver from the vehicle, which was badly damaged in the crash.
The victim was taken to North Lantau Hospital, where he died at 4.19am.
The insider said a preliminary investigation showed the man, who often worked as a part-time taxi driver on weekends, began his shift at about 9am on Sunday.
He said no witnesses to the crash had come forward at this stage, adding that officers were checking nearby security camera footage to gather evidence.
Police have urged witnesses or anyone with information related to the case to contact them at 3661 1346. Officers from the Lantau South traffic unit are investigating the cause of the accident.
In the first 10 months of this year, there were 85 road deaths across the city. In the whole of last year, 90 people died in 89 car accidents.