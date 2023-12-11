Young basketball enthusiasts, including those from The Hub Hong Kong, a charity that provides education and well-being services to disadvantaged teenagers, as well as students from the bank-sponsored basketball team known as “Tsing Yi Wolf-Warriors”, joined the “Dah Sing Charity Score Challenge”.

Driven by a commitment to making a positive impact in the community, a Hong Kong bank organised a basketball tournament to support a charity drive, bringing together staff and underprivileged children.

The event aimed to raise money for the 15 charitable projects being funded by OSC this year.

Children take part in the mini basketball challenges at the tournament. Photo: Bharat Khemlani

Nathan Tan Zhu-jun, 11, and Lucas Tan Wei-chen, nine, both participants from The Hub, took part in a series of mini basketball challenges with the bank employees.

The two brothers, who are pupils at Sham Shui Po Government Primary School, said the tournament made them feel fulfilled as it was a way to contribute to a meaningful initiative while also playing their favourite sport.

“This is my first time joining a meaningful charity event like this,” Nathan said. “I feel very happy and hope to continue taking part in more events that aim to help those in need.”

“Today was really fun with exciting basketball challenges,” Lucas said. “I feel really joyful about being able to help people in the society by joining this event.”

For the main match, captains of the bank’s long-standing basketball teams, Sam Lam Ngai-pan and Jacky Cheung Man-ming, led their respective sides to score points.

“This year we got a chance to share the passion of basketball and promote the positivity of playing sports to the children from The Hub, while also raising awareness about different charitable work in the community,” Cheung said.

“Through different basketball activities, we also get the opportunity to have more cross-branch interactions with Dah Sing colleagues, which promotes the bank’s value of ‘Together We Progress and Prosper’,” Lam said.

Since 1988, OSC has raised HK$369 million to support the Hong Kong community through 338 charitable projects.