Appearing at the event’s launch ceremony on November 30, the city’s No 2 official, Eric Chan Kwok-ki, said the fair had “consistently contributed to the betterment of Hong Kong society”.

Swire Properties’ White Christmas Street Fair returned to Taikoo Place in Quarry Bay, taking place across two weekends for the first time, from 30 November to December 3 and December 8 to 10.

Hong Kong celebrated an early white Christmas at an annual festive market, with plenty of chocolate on the menu at the sustainability-driven event aiming to raise funds for a worthy cause.

“This year’s edition is no exception, as all proceeds will be donated to Operation Santa Claus 2023, which supports various charitable organisations aimed at helping the community,” the chief secretary said.

Apart from live musical and dance performances, the fair also featured chocolate-themed activities.

Among them were carnival-style game booths, picture-printing on chocolate plaques and photo-taking with a Santa Claus in his cabin, all of which aimed to create sweet and festive moments while making the experience more colourful for visitors.

Themed “CHOCOLAND!”, the event was designed and run by 10 local university students, who were part of the Swire Properties Placemaking Academy (SPPA) 2023 cohort.

To promote a sustainable dining experience, organisers provided rentable and reusable tableware to reduce single-use plastic waste. Visitors could also use their own food containers.

Tim Blackburn, chief executive of Swire Properties, said: “We’re very excited to offer a larger than ever street fair to the wider Hong Kong community this year.

“The SPPA has been running for five years, and our award-winning programme has once again mentored a group of talented youths and offered them an opportunity, through their hard work, to create yet another unforgettable festive celebration.”

Tammy Tam, editor-in-chief of the Post, said that the newspaper initiated OSC 35 years ago with the aim of raising funds for underprivileged and underserved communities in Hong Kong.

This year, all funds raised will be allocated to support 15 charitable projects, which aim to provide assistance to the elderly, people with disabilities and refugees, and promote education and youth development, according to Tam.

“Over the past 35 years, I am proud to share that Operation Santa Claus has raised over HK$369 million to date … Our thanks go to all the generous donors and the community in Hong Kong,” she said.