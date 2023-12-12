Hongkongers will finally get to ring in 2024 with a bang, with the tourism authority announcing on Tuesday that the city’s traditional New Year countdown fireworks display will be making a full comeback for the first time in five years – with an extra-long extravaganza to celebrate the end of the hiatus.

The 12-minute long “pyromusical” show will be the “biggest and longest” of the city’s countdown fireworks to date, “surpassing all previous editions in Hong Kong in both scale and duration”, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Set along a 1.3km stretch on Victoria Harbour from Central to Causeway Bay, the fireworks will depict the “changing seasons and the beauty of nature” set to the overarching theme “New Year New Legend”.

People celebrate at Lan Kwai Fong during the New Year’s Eve party in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang

Five ships will be employed to launch the pyrotechnics along the harbour, accompanied by an eclectic mix of music from Western classical music to Chinese instrumental tunes and electronic beats.