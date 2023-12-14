An investigation by Hong Kong’s ombudsman has revealed “serious” delays in the repair of outdoor recreational venues managed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, finding that contractors have failed to finish half of the projects on time between 2018 and 2022.

The Office of the Ombudsman attributed the hold-ups to a lack of monitoring of the contractors and urged the department to improve efficiency and avoid awarding projects to just one service provider.

“The office’s investigation found that some frontline staff [from the department] had failed to discover during day-to-day inspections some prolonged or serious damage in facilities and report it in a timely manner,” Ombudsman Winnie Chiu Wai-yin said on Thursday.

Frontline staff from the Leisure and Cultural Services Department failed to discover serious damage to outdoor facilities, Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says. Photo: K. Y. Cheng

According to the investigation, the department took on average two-and-a-half to three months to finish repairs for the outdoor facilities in question between 2017 and 2021, much longer than the time limit of 14 to 60 days.