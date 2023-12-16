Advertisement
Hong Kong’s top five Christmas displays of 2023
- Dazzling Christmas designs have lit up Hong Kong for the 2023 holiday season
- The Post takes you on a tour of some of the city’s most stunning festive displays
With Christmas just around the corner, Hong Kong is getting into the holiday spirit with festive, immersive installations all across town.
Here, we have rounded up the five most spectacular displays the city has to offer, which includes the Landmark, Pacific Place, 1881 Heritage, Harbour City and West Kowloon Cultural District.
