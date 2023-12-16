Crowds gathered at the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, with teenagers and retirees alike eagerly snapping pictures, cameras and long lenses in hand, as the aircraft soared in the sky above.

The narrowbody C919 plane took off just before 10.30am from Hong Kong International Airport and made two passes over the harbour for excited onlookers, despite the cloudy weather.

Hundreds of Hongkongers gathered at Victoria Harbour to see one of the new passenger jets made in mainland China fly over the city on Saturday morning, with enthusiasts hailing the aircraft as a fresh start for the country’s aviation industry.

Among the plane spotters was 13-year-old secondary school student Carson Chan, who left his home in Tin Shui Wai at 7am and hoped to take some good pictures of the plane armed with his camera and tripod.

“It’s a very rare chance to see the C919 fly here in Hong Kong, so I came here to take advantage of the opportunity,” he said.

“I get to see it with my own eyes and use my own camera to take photos. I feel very honoured and happy.”

The C919 jet passes by Two IFC in Central. Authorities put in place a temporary restricted flying zone in and around Victoria Harbour for the morning visit. Photo: Dickson Lee

Other enthusiasts included 73-year-old King Choi, who also brought along a camera and a telephoto lens.

“I thought the aircraft was really solid, it also didn’t make much noise either,” he said.

“This is the first time that a Chinese-made [passenger] aircraft has performed or flown through the skies of Hong Kong, after all. It is really beautiful.”

Over at Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park, a large group of about 100 people, including some elderly and parents with children, as well as a couple of tourists from the mainland lined up to see the spectacle.

“I’ve never seen a [Chinese] plane fly so low and I’m quite old, so I might not be able to see it again,” said 77-year-old Ng Go-bun.

Eager spectators at the harbourfront. Some came armed with telephoto lenses to get the best shots. Photo: Jelly Tse

The retiree said that as a Chinese person, he wanted to see the home-grown plane up close, adding that it was a good way to spend a morning.

A businessman who only gave his surname, Wong, applauded as the jet flew over.

“As a Hongkonger, I feel quite proud [to see the plane fly],” he said.

“I feel the plane can compete with European or American ones. This feels like a new start for Chinese aviation, which has been lagging.”

Wong added that if he had the opportunity, he would like to be a passenger on the plane for one of its flights.

Aside from aviation fans queuing at the water’s edge – making up most of the visitors to the spot – it was business as usual at the park. Groups had gathered to play football, enjoy yoga, go for a jog or take a morning walk.

Among them was Thomas Boudoux, who is in his 40s and works for a French company. The French national, who has lived in the city for 10 years, said he came to the park most weekends with his young son.

A glimpse of the C919 from behind a spectator. The jet made two passes over the harbour. Photo: Jelly Tse

“I had no idea [about the plane],” he said. “There’s a playground nearby that we go to on the weekend. But now that I know I think I’ll stay to look.”

Residents and tourists were able to admire the home-grown aircraft up close at both sides of the harbour, including the Tsim Sha Tsui East waterfront and promenades in Kwun Tong, Quarry Bay, West Kowloon and the Central and Western district.

Authorities put in place a temporary restricted flying zone in and around Victoria Harbour to restrict activities such as flying drones, kites and tethered balloons.

The jet made two passes over the harbour from west to east, at a height of about 1,500 feet and 1,000 feet respectively.

After the flyover, representatives from Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), the jet’s manufacturer, will talk to 200 young Hongkongers at the Civil Aviation Department’s headquarters in the afternoon.

The C919 is China’s first domestically developed narrowbody passenger jet and was designed to compete with the Boeing 737 jet and the Airbus A320 family of single-aisle aircraft. It can carry between 158 and 192 passengers, intended for use on medium-haul destinations with a range of 5,555km (3,452 miles).

Another aircraft, the ARJ21, is the company’s first narrowbody regional jet aircraft powered by a turbofan engine. Debuting in 2016 and entering into international service in 2022, the aircraft has a range of 3,700km and can accommodate 78 to 97 passengers.

Both passenger jets made in the mainland arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday, marking what city leader John Lee Ka-chiu called a milestone in the country’s aerospace manufacturing and a demonstration of Beijing’s support for the local aviation industry.

The two aircraft are scheduled to fly back to Shanghai on Sunday.

Additional reporting by Lilian Cheng